Uganda’s Ghetto Kids to Perform with Shakira at 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

Africa’s footprint on the 2026 FIFA World Cup just got even bigger! Colombian pop star Shakira has invited Uganda’s Triplet Ghetto Kids to perform with her at the tournament’s final halftime show.

Shakira shared the news in a video message to fans, explaining her vision to make the performance unique by bringing together different dance talents from around the world. She confirmed that the Ugandan dance group is among those officially invited to join her on stage.

During the show, Shakira is expected to perform “Dai Dai,” the official tournament anthem she recently released featuring our very own Burna Boy.

The Ghetto Kids, founded by Dauda Kavuma in Kampala, have gained international recognition over the past decade for their choreography. The dance group previously featured in French Montana’s “Unforgettable” music video, performed during festivities at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and reached the finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

The announcement adds to a strong lineup of African talent confirmed for the tournament. Alongside Burna Boy’s feature on the official anthem, Nigerian singer Rema and South African artist Tyla are scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on 12 June.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will take place on 19 July at the New York New Jersey Stadium, where Shakira will co-headline the halftime show alongside Madonna and BTS.