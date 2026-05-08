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“Fuji Xtra” Is Here! Adekunle Gold Expands His “Fuji” Era With Five New Songs

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“Fuji Xtra” Is Here! Adekunle Gold Expands His “Fuji” Era With Five New Songs

Adekunle Gold expands his “Fuji” era with the release of “Fuji Xtra,” a 20-track deluxe edition featuring five new songs. The project includes high-profile collaborations with Olamide and Simi, further blending traditional Yoruba percussion with contemporary global production to evolve the singer’s signature electrofuji sound.

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The official album cover for Adekunle Gold’s Fuji Xtra, featuring a surrealist design with the artist in a red suit and cowboy hat overlooking a city landscape.

The official artwork for “Fuji Xtra,” the deluxe edition of Adekunle Gold’s sixth studio album released on 8th May 2026. The project includes five new tracks and features collaborations with Olamide and Simi. Photo Credit: Adekunle Gold/Instagram

Seven months ago, Adekunle Gold released his sixth studio album, “Fuji“, giving us hits like “Many People“, “Don Corleone“, “Bobo“, and “Coco Money“, and now, he has done something even extra with the release of “Fuji Xtra“.

This deluxe edition, arriving today, 8th May 2026, expands the original 15-track body of work with five new songs, including “Formation” with Olamide and “Blue Fire” featuring Simi. These additions are part of a broader, more personal chapter for the artist, who describes this season as one where his long-held dreams have finally become his reality.

In a newsletter shared with fans today, the singer explained that while these professional wins have been public, the most significant change has happened at home as he is now a father of two. “I’m now a father of two,” he shared, describing the “overwhelming tenderness” of welcoming his son. “Sometimes I’m holding him and looking at his sister and I genuinely lose track of everything else for a moment. The noise disappears. The pressure disappears. The world slows down.”

Adekunle Gold and Simi posing in a denim-themed pregnancy photoshoot for their son, who was born on 10th March 2026.

Adekunle Gold and Simi in denim-themed pregnancy photoshoot. The couple welcomed their second child, a son, on 10th March 2026, a milestone the singer reflected on during his latest album rollout. Photo Credit: Simi/Instagram

The “Fuji Xtra” era also coincides with his upcoming orchestra shows across North America, a concept he has developed over several years. He noted, “I remember 7 years ago before I released Afro Pop, I sat in Asa’s living room discussing the idea that I wanted to perform with an orchestra someday. I wanted to hear my songs differently with an orchestra.”

Listen to “Fuji Xtra” below

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