Editor’s Pick: Best EPs from Nigerian Artists in Recent Times

Albums are often a cohesive body of work that allows the artist to spread their creative tentacles. While the album can be themed, other subject matters can also be explored. For instance, an artist can explore poverty or grind in a love-themed album. It is allowed, as long as the other subject matter does not overshadow the album’s main promotional theme. Though, this can be argued in many Nigerian albums. But that’s not the point. The point is, in an album, there is freedom.

However, an EP, typically between 4 and 7 songs, does not often have that luxury. An album is a feature-length, over 30 minutes of singing time and beyond, while the EP can be lower, sometimes even below 20 minutes. Nigerian artists often announce their arrival, after a single or two, with an EP. Many artists like Asake, Fola, BNXN, Rema and others all released EPs before their debut albums. The strategy is often employed to allow their listeners to familiarise themselves with their sound beyond a single song or two.

While the EP is not often rated as much as albums, Nigerian artists have released some incredibly brilliant EPs. Let’s look at some of the best EPs from Nigerian artists in recent times, in no particular order:

Seyi Vibez – Nahamciaga

Seyi Vibez sat down properly with this EP and allowed himself a project that will make people respect his craft. It is cohesive EP with zero skips.

BNXN – Sorry, I’m Late

Formerly Buju, BNXN’s debut project, Sorry, I’m Late, lived up to its title. Whatever it was he was apologising for, the EP rendered his apology gracefully into the hands of his appeasers. A debut EP that announced BNXN into the Nigerian music scene as a serious artist. He hasn’t stopped ever since.

Olamide – Ikigai

Olamide said Unruly would be his final album, but he has since released two projects, an EP and an album. He simply can’t stop singing and releasing music because he has a lot in his arsenal. Ikigai has everything, and I can dare say it is better than some of Olamide’s albums.

Kizz Daniel – Bernabas

Bernabas is Kizz Daniel’s debut EP. He had released multiple albums before it. It was the pandemic, and Kizz Daniel wanted to give his fans something to hold onto. Bernabas held the space for him. Lie, a single off the EP, had gone viral on several social networks, and when it was released with the other songs on the EP, it boosted the EP’s visibility. Almost every song off the project gained significant momentum.

Peace by Piece – Fireboy DML and Pheelz

Peace by Piece sounds like a project made by two artists who locked themselves in a room for days and created art for themselves, art they’d want to always return to. Fireboy DML and Pheelz have had a connection since DML’s debut album, on which Pheelz produced most of the songs on the project. Peace by Piece is to show the connection between the two.

If Orange Was a Place – Tems

Tems did not try to do too much with this EP. She stayed within her sound and refined it. The result is an introspective EP that travels far.

Ravage – Rema

Rema approached this EP with intention. It is darker, louder, and more aggressive than his earlier work. Riding on the success of Calm Down, he released an EP to introduce the world to what to expect in his second album, HEIS.

Water and Garri – Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage used Water and Garri to explore a softer, more global sound. It is less about dominance and more about expression. You can hear the freedom in how she moves across the songs.

Providence – Ladipoe

Ladipoe is one of the most talented rappers in Nigeria. He did something especially different on this EP. He kept it clean and focused. The EP leans into storytelling and measured delivery. Ladipoe does not need to do too much to sound complete.

What has been your favourite EP from a Nigerian artist in recent times?