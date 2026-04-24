Yejide Kilanko on The Making of “In Our Own Ways”

My tenth book and fourth novel, In Our Own Ways, was published in October 2025 by Narrative Landscape Press. The journey from conception to publication took only 15 years. In a 2022 article, I discussed the lengthy manuscript I had titled When Land Spirits Cross Big Waters, while talking about my third novel, A Good Name.

What I did not mention then was that this manuscript became three books. Some of you may have read my novella, Chasing Butterflies, book one. A Good Name is book two, and In Our Own Ways is the third and final part of that magical manuscript that grew with me. Having left Nigeria in 2000, I became the land spirit who crossed big waters.

When the idea for When Land Spirits Cross Big Waters sparked in 2010, my initial plan was to write about two warring Nigerian couples living in the United States. I have always been fascinated by the complexity in humans and human relationships. To be honest, perfect humans are boring. They also do not exist.

As I developed Zinachidi and Eziafakaego’s story, I saw threads of a second story: the new couple wanted to go back home. This led me to set In Our Own Ways in Nigeria. Unlike its siblings, this book never had multiple working titles. Self-assured, it has always known what it is.

With this tenth book, I can finally say that I know and am resting in the knowledge of who I am as a writer, and, as important, who I am not. That is freedom. I think, as creatives or humans, it is essential that we have a clear understanding of both.

I have read several reviews of In Our Own Ways. Good or bad, I do not shy away from reading my book reviews. My heart is pleased with how these characters, who insisted on “japada-ing,” have represented themselves, each in their own flawed and complex way. This demanding heart is not always pleased with my work. Therefore, I am intentional about enjoying the warmth of this joy bath, knowing that water cools. Knowing I still own pots that can be placed back on the fire.

As I reflect on what lies ahead for this writer girl, I am deeply grateful to my readers and cherish the privilege of dreaming new dreams. With eyes wide open.

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Yejide Kilanko is the author of novels, In Our Own Ways and A Good Name, and picture books, Juba and the Fireball and The Other Side of Small, published by Narrative Landscape Press.