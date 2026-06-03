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Stella Jean Reimagines Haiti's Football Jersey as High Fashion in L'Haitiana

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Stella Jean Reimagines Haiti’s Football Jersey as High Fashion in L’Haitiana

Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean has created L’Haitiana, a series of special-edition hand-stitched football jerseys for the Haiti national football club. Each design pairs the official Haiti football kit with sculptural skirts in jacquard, zebra stripe, and open-weave lace, with every stitch carrying a message of cultural pride, education, and Caribbean heritage.
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Three models posing by an indoor swimming pool holding footballs, showcasing Stella Jean's L'Haitiana special-edition hand-stitched jerseys for the Haiti national football club in burgundy, blue, and yellow.

The complete L’Haitiana football jersey series by Stella Jean, blending sport heritage with high-fashion structural tailoring. Photo Credit: Stella Jean/Instagram

When fashion and football collide with genuine cultural intention, the result tends to stop people in their tracks. Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean has created L’Haitiana, a series of special-edition hand-stitched football jerseys for the Haiti national football club, and the designs are as much a statement about identity and history as they are about clothing.

The first look pairs a deep burgundy athletic polo shirt, with “HAÏTI” printed across the chest in white block lettering, with a voluminous black-and-white dotted jacquard peplum that flows into a calf-length pencil skirt in a cream-and-black zebra stripe pattern. Oversized bright orange tassel earrings and pointed-toe kitten heels with a red-and-white textile strap finish the look. The second takes a royal blue jersey with an orange collar and white shoulder panels as its base, then layers on a white lace midi skirt with a multi-tiered flounced peplum, cinched at the waist with a red-and-white checkered band. The skirt’s sheer open-weave lace reveals a woven illustration of a traditional figure carrying a basket, the kind of detail that rewards a longer look.

A model smiling against a blue and white mosaic wall, wearing the royal blue L'Haitiana Haiti football jersey with a bright orange gathered bubble waist and metallic blue and gold brocade midi skirt.

A model smiling against a blue and white mosaic wall, wearing the royal blue L’Haitiana Haiti football jersey with a bright orange gathered bubble waist and metallic blue and gold brocade midi skirt. Photo Credit: Stella Jean/Instagram

Stella Jean described the collection as a love letter to Haiti, with every hand stitch carrying purpose around education, empowerment, and cultural pride. The number 26 on the back marks a year of rebirth, and the collection also celebrates Haiti’s return to football’s biggest stage, 52 years on. Her words around the project are worth sitting with: “From one of the most fragile peripheries of the map, l’Haitiana’s jersey steps into the spotlight, not with the backing of great capitals, but with the quiet strength of its culture and purpose.”

A model standing against a blue tiled wall holding a football, wearing Stella Jean's burgundy L'Haitiana Haiti jersey paired with a dotted black-and-white bubble peplum and zebra print pencil skirt.

Stella Jean’s burgundy Haiti football jersey styled with a structured zebra pencil skirt and bold orange tassel earrings. Photo Credit: Stella Jean/Instagram

This is not the first time the Haitian-Italian designer has used sport as a canvas for Caribbean storytelling. Earlier this year, she created hand-painted uniforms for Haiti’s historic debut at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, where every uniform was painted by hand, the only ones of their kind at the Games, drawing on the work of Haitian artist Edouard Duval-Carrié and featuring a riderless red horse galloping through lush tropical foliage.

 

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A post shared by Stella Jean (@stellajean_sj_)

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