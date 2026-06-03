Stella Jean Reimagines Haiti’s Football Jersey as High Fashion in L’Haitiana

When fashion and football collide with genuine cultural intention, the result tends to stop people in their tracks. Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean has created L’Haitiana, a series of special-edition hand-stitched football jerseys for the Haiti national football club, and the designs are as much a statement about identity and history as they are about clothing.

The first look pairs a deep burgundy athletic polo shirt, with “HAÏTI” printed across the chest in white block lettering, with a voluminous black-and-white dotted jacquard peplum that flows into a calf-length pencil skirt in a cream-and-black zebra stripe pattern. Oversized bright orange tassel earrings and pointed-toe kitten heels with a red-and-white textile strap finish the look. The second takes a royal blue jersey with an orange collar and white shoulder panels as its base, then layers on a white lace midi skirt with a multi-tiered flounced peplum, cinched at the waist with a red-and-white checkered band. The skirt’s sheer open-weave lace reveals a woven illustration of a traditional figure carrying a basket, the kind of detail that rewards a longer look.

Stella Jean described the collection as a love letter to Haiti, with every hand stitch carrying purpose around education, empowerment, and cultural pride. The number 26 on the back marks a year of rebirth, and the collection also celebrates Haiti’s return to football’s biggest stage, 52 years on. Her words around the project are worth sitting with: “From one of the most fragile peripheries of the map, l’Haitiana’s jersey steps into the spotlight, not with the backing of great capitals, but with the quiet strength of its culture and purpose.”

This is not the first time the Haitian-Italian designer has used sport as a canvas for Caribbean storytelling. Earlier this year, she created hand-painted uniforms for Haiti’s historic debut at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, where every uniform was painted by hand, the only ones of their kind at the Games, drawing on the work of Haitian artist Edouard Duval-Carrié and featuring a riderless red horse galloping through lush tropical foliage.