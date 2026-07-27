WAFCON 2026: Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Final Date & Where to Watch

African women’s football’s biggest stage has arrived at exactly the right time. Just as the 2026 FIFA World Cup wraps up, the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026 kicked off in style on Sunday, 26 July, with host nation Morocco making an immediate statement in a 4–0 defeat of Kenya, alongside Algeria’s 2–0 victory over Senegal.

Featuring 16 teams for the first time, two debutant nations, and Nigeria’s Super Falcons chasing an 11th title, this edition is already shaping up to be one of the most thrilling in the tournament’s history.

If you have not been watching yet, here is everything you need to know to get locked in right now.

Where Is WAFCON 2026 Taking Place?

Morocco is hosting WAFCON 2026 for the third consecutive time, becoming the first country in the competition’s history to achieve that feat. Matches are taking place across two cities, Rabat and Casablanca, with the final scheduled to be played in Rabat on 16 August 2026.

Who Is Competing?

This edition features 16 teams for the first time in WAFCON history, up from 12 in previous editions. The four groups are as follows:

Group A: Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, Kenya

Group B: South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Tanzania

Group C: Nigeria, Zambia, Egypt, Malawi

Group D: Ghana, Cameroon, Mali, Cape Verde

Nigeria’s Super Falcons enter the tournament as defending champions, having won their 10th WAFCON title with a stunning 3–2 comeback victory over hosts Morocco in the final. Meanwhile, Cape Verde and Malawi are making their official WAFCON debuts at this edition.

How to Watch WAFCON 2026 Live

Nigeria & Sub-Saharan Africa: All matches are broadcast live on SuperSport via DStv.

Global Free Streaming: Every fixture is streamed live worldwide via the official CAF YouTube Channel and the CAF TV app.

United Kingdom: Available live across Eurosport and discovery+.

When Is the WAFCON 2026 Final?

The tournament concludes with the grand final on Saturday 16 August 2026 in Rabat, following the semi-finals on 12 and 13 August 2026.

What Is at Stake?

Beyond continental bragging rights, WAFCON 2026 serves as Africa’s primary qualification route for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil. The four semi-finalists automatically qualify for the World Cup, with two additional spots available through the inter-confederation play-offs. Up to six African nations could book their ticket to Brazil through this tournament.