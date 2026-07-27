Connect with us

Sports

WAFCON 2026: Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Final Date & Where to Watch

News Scoop Sports

10 WAFCON Titles, 10 Finals Won: Every Super Falcons Triumph Through the Years

Sports

Meet Kanyinsola Ajayi, the 21-Year-Old Nigerian Sprinter Breaking Records Around the World

BN TV Music Scoop Sports

IShowSpeed Made History as the First Streamer to Perform at a FIFA World Cup Ceremony

Inspired Scoop Sports

The Story Behind Nicolas Williams Giving His FIFA World Cup Winner's Medal to His Mother

BN TV Music Sports

Watch Burna Boy, Shakira & the Ghetto Kids Perform 'Dai Dai' at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

Scoop Sports

Hat-Trick Hero! Bukayo Saka Wins Man of the Match as England Beat France 6-4

Music Sports

How to Watch Burna Boy & Shakira's Historic FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show Tonight

Scoop Sports

The Countdown to WAFCON 2026 Is On! Here's Everything You Need to Know

Scoop Sports

From the Group Stage to the Quarterfinals: How Africa Performed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Sports

WAFCON 2026: Teams, Groups, Fixtures, Final Date & Where to Watch

WAFCON 2026 is underway in Morocco from 26 July to 16 August, featuring 16 teams for the first time in the tournament’s history. Nigeria enter as defending champions, with matches live on SuperSport, DStv, and the CAF YouTube channel.
Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Nigeria Super Falcons players Asisat Oshoala, Ifeoma Onumonu, Deborah Abiodun, Ashleigh Plumptre, Toni Payne, and Jennifer Echegini displaying gold winner medals after defeating Morocco in the 2024 WAFCON final.

Members of the Nigeria Women’s National Football Team, including Asisat Oshoala and final goalscorer Jennifer Echegini, celebrate winning their record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title after securing a 3–2 victory over hosts Morocco. Photo Credit: Nigeria Super Falcons/Instagram 

African women’s football’s biggest stage has arrived at exactly the right time. Just as the 2026 FIFA World Cup wraps up, the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026 kicked off in style on Sunday, 26 July, with host nation Morocco making an immediate statement in a 4–0 defeat of Kenya, alongside Algeria’s 2–0 victory over Senegal.

Featuring 16 teams for the first time, two debutant nations, and Nigeria’s Super Falcons chasing an 11th title, this edition is already shaping up to be one of the most thrilling in the tournament’s history.

If you have not been watching yet, here is everything you need to know to get locked in right now.

Algerian midfielder Mélissa Bethi forming a heart gesture with her hands to celebrate her 88th-minute goal against Senegal alongside teammates during the WAFCON 2026 opening match.

Algerian forward Mélissa Bethi celebrates her late strike during Algeria’s 2–0 Group A victory over Senegal at the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026 in Rabat, Morocco. Photo Credit: CAF Women’s Football/Instagram 

Where Is WAFCON 2026 Taking Place?

Morocco is hosting WAFCON 2026 for the third consecutive time, becoming the first country in the competition’s history to achieve that feat. Matches are taking place across two cities, Rabat and Casablanca, with the final scheduled to be played in Rabat on 16 August 2026.

Who Is Competing?

This edition features 16 teams for the first time in WAFCON history, up from 12 in previous editions. The four groups are as follows:

  • Group A: Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, Kenya
  • Group B: South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Tanzania
  • Group C: Nigeria, Zambia, Egypt, Malawi
  • Group D: Ghana, Cameroon, Mali, Cape Verde

Nigeria’s Super Falcons enter the tournament as defending champions, having won their 10th WAFCON title with a stunning 3–2 comeback victory over hosts Morocco in the final. Meanwhile, Cape Verde and Malawi are making their official WAFCON debuts at this edition.

How to Watch WAFCON 2026 Live
  • Nigeria & Sub-Saharan Africa: All matches are broadcast live on SuperSport via DStv.
  • Global Free Streaming: Every fixture is streamed live worldwide via the official CAF YouTube Channel and the CAF TV app.
  • United Kingdom: Available live across Eurosport and discovery+.
When Is the WAFCON 2026 Final?

The tournament concludes with the grand final on Saturday 16 August 2026 in Rabat, following the semi-finals on 12 and 13 August 2026.

What Is at Stake?

Beyond continental bragging rights, WAFCON 2026 serves as Africa’s primary qualification route for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in Brazil. The four semi-finalists automatically qualify for the World Cup, with two additional spots available through the inter-confederation play-offs. Up to six African nations could book their ticket to Brazil through this tournament.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php