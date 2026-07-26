10 WAFCON Titles, 10 Finals Won: Every Super Falcons Triumph Through the Years

If you want to understand just how dominant the Super Falcons of Nigeria have been in African women’s football, start with this number: 10. Ten WAFCON titles. Ten finals played. Ten finals won.

No other women’s national team in Africa, and very few in global football history, can claim that level of sustained dominance across nearly three decades of competition. The Super Falcons maintain a flawless 100% win rate in Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final matches—a record built across different host countries, changing generations of players, and three distinct decades of African football.

As the 2026 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Morocco, Nigeria enters the tournament as defending champions chasing an unprecedented 11th WAFCON title. Here is the complete breakdown of every single WAFCON final victory, key goalscorers, scorelines, and historic milestones that built the Super Falcons’ legacy.

1998 WAFCON — Nigeria (1st Title)

Final Score: Nigeria 2–0 Ghana

The 1998 tournament was the inaugural edition under CAF’s official full-tournament format featuring group stages and knockout rounds. Playing on home soil, Nigeria dominated from the opening match—defeating Morocco 8–0, sweeping through the group stage, routing DR Congo 6–0 in the semi-finals, and beating Ghana 2–0 in the final. This marked the official birth of Nigeria’s continental dynasty.

2000 WAFCON — South Africa (2nd Title)

Final Score: Nigeria 2–0 South Africa

Nigeria successfully defended their crown in Johannesburg, defeating host nation South Africa 2–0 in a tense final. This victory secured back-to-back African titles and established Nigeria’s dominance on foreign soil.

2002 WAFCON — Nigeria (3rd Title)

Final Score: Nigeria 2–0 Ghana

Hosting the tournament once again, the Super Falcons faced familiar rivals Ghana in the championship match. A decisive 2–0 victory completed a historic hat-trick of continental trophies, cementing Nigeria as the gold standard of African women’s football.

2004 WAFCON — South Africa (4th Title)

Final Score: Nigeria 5–0 Cameroon

Nigeria produced one of the most dominant performances in WAFCON final history by dismantling Cameroon 5–0. Tournament top-scorer Perpetua Nkwocha starred throughout the competition, beginning a career trajectory that made her the all-time highest goalscorer in WAFCON history.

2006 WAFCON — Nigeria (5th Title)

Final Score: Nigeria 1–0 Ghana

Five consecutive titles. Playing on home turf, Nigeria advanced through the tournament to edge Ghana 1–0 in a hard-fought final. By winning in 2006, Nigeria maintained a clean sweep of every official WAFCON tournament since the 1998 rebranding.

2010 WAFCON — South Africa (6th Title)

Final Score: Nigeria 4–2 Equatorial Guinea

After Equatorial Guinea temporarily broke Nigeria’s streak in 2008, the Super Falcons reclaimed the throne in 2010 with a thrilling 4–2 final victory. Perpetua Nkwocha delivered a legendary individual performance, scoring 11 goals in a single tournament—a WAFCON record that remains unbroken.

2014 WAFCON — Namibia (7th Title)

Final Score: Nigeria 2–0 Cameroon

Nigeria captured their seventh championship in Windhoek, defeating Cameroon 2–0 in the final. The tournament showcased a new generation of Nigerian talent, headlined by Asisat Oshoala, who won Player of the Tournament and announced herself as a global star.

2016 WAFCON — Cameroon (8th Title)

Final Score: Nigeria 1–0 Cameroon

In front of a hostile capacity crowd in Yaoundé, Nigeria defeated hosts Cameroon 1–0 to secure title number eight. The victory highlighted the elite mental toughness and big-game temperament that defines the Super Falcons.

2018 WAFCON — Ghana (9th Title)

Final Score: Nigeria 0–0 South Africa (Nigeria won 4–3 on penalties)

The 2018 final against South Africa proved to be the tightest match in Nigeria’s final history. After 120 goalless minutes, the Super Falcons held their nerve in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout to win 4–3 and take home their ninth continental crown.

2024 WAFCON (Played in 2025) — Morocco (10th Title)

Final Score: Nigeria 3–2 Morocco

The most dramatic comeback in tournament history. Trailing host nation Morocco 2–0 in the second half, Nigeria staged an unforgettable rally, capped by Jennifer Echegini‘s late winning goal to secure a 3–2 victory. Following the team’s return home, President Bola Tinubu conferred the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) national honour, a three-bedroom apartment, and a $100,000 grant on every player and technical crew member.

Nigeria Super Falcons WAFCON Record & Overall Statistics

Total WAFCON Titles: 10 Championships (1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2024)

Finals Record: 10 Played, 10 Won (100% Win Rate in Championship Matches)

Overall Tournament Record: 79 Matches Played — 62 Wins, 10 Draws, 7 Losses

Total Goals Scored: 237 Goals (The highest scoring team in WAFCON history)

Nearest Competitor Goal Total: South Africa with 111 Goals

As the Super Falcons of Nigeria step onto the pitch for WAFCON 2026 in Morocco, they are chasing an unprecedented 11th continental title. With decades of championship history on their side, betting against Nigeria remains the highest risk in African football.