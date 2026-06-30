News
BellaNaija Turns 20! Celebrating Two Decades of Telling African Stories Through African Voices
BellaNaija is officially celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of documenting modern African culture, entertainment, weddings, and fashion. Founded by Uche Pedro in 2006, the media-tech platform has spent twenty years amplifying authentic African stories and will commemorate the milestone with a landmark anniversary gala on October 2, 2026.
Twenty years. Two decades. It feels almost surreal to say it out loud, but BellaNaija is officially celebrating its 20th anniversary this year!
To really understand what this milestone means, we have to take a nostalgic trip back to 2006. This was a time before smartphones took over our daily lives, long before Instagram existed, and well before African culture became the dominant global conversation it is today. Back then, digital spaces dedicated to showcasing the true depth of the continent were incredibly rare. We wanted to build a space where we could see ourselves reflected beautifully, authentically, and completely on our own terms.
What started as a simple blog has evolved over the last twenty years into a trusted cultural institution and one of Africa’s most influential media-tech platforms. We have had the front-row seat—and the absolute honour—of documenting the moments, movements, and extraordinary people shaping contemporary African life. From the spectacular global explosion of Afrobeats and the historic growth of Nollywood, to the innovations in fashion, entrepreneurship, technology, and social change, we have been both a proud witness and an active participant.
Through the growth of our broader ecosystem, including BellaNaija Weddings and BellaNaija Style, we’ve spent two decades chronicling generational shifts in how we live, create, connect, and celebrate. Long before international runways and global awards stages took notice, our mission was always to provide the ultimate platform for emerging African talent, designers, filmmakers, and cultural changemakers.
But beyond the glamour and the glitz, our journey has always been deeply rooted in purpose. We’ve always believed that storytelling should do more than just inform and entertain, it should impact lives. Over the years, we’ve used our voice to inspire critical discussions and champion causes that matter to our communities, driving advocacy through meaningful partnerships and impact-led campaigns like StopHPVforHer, HerMoneyHerPower, PVCitizen, and BNDoGood.
Reflecting on this incredible journey, our Founder and CEO, Uche Pedro, shares a sentiment that sits at the very heart of why we do what we do:
Before African stories became a global conversation, BellaNaija was creating space for Africans to tell our own stories, in our own voices, and on our own terms. For twenty years, we have had the privilege of documenting the culture, creativity, resilience, ambition, and innovation that continue to define Africa. This milestone is ultimately a celebration of the people and communities whose stories have shaped our journey.
In an era where digital spaces change in the blink of an eye, the trust our community places in us is something we never take for granted. BellaNaija has become a safe, familiar home for discovery, inspiration, and connection for millions of readers across Africa and the global diaspora.
As we step boldly into our third decade, our eyes are fixed firmly on the future. We remain fiercely committed to championing the next generation of African creators, innovators, and leaders who are rewriting the continent’s narrative.
To celebrate this milestone, we are rolling out a series of special projects, community initiatives, and cultural conversations throughout the year, all leading up to a spectacular, landmark anniversary gala on October 2, 2026.
Twenty years ago, we set out with a simple vision to tell African stories through African voices. Today, those exact voices are shaping global culture, and we are just getting started.