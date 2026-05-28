Hangout With Chef Asatta, Theme ‘Soul And Sauce’

Lagos experienced an unforgettable blend of culinary artistry, heartfelt storytelling, music, and community at the highly anticipated Hangout with Chef Asatta an intimate lifestyle experience curated by the vibrant and multi-talented Chef Asatta.

More than just an event, Hangout with Chef Asatta was a beautiful celebration of purpose, passion, creativity, and human connection. Guests from different walks of life gathered for a time that effortlessly fused premium dining with soulful entertainment, leaving attendees inspired long after the final applause.

From the moment guests arrived, the atmosphere carried warmth, elegance, and intentionality. Every detail reflected Chef Asatta’s personality deeply expressive, welcoming, excellent, and rich with culture. The venue was transformed into a cozy yet sophisticated experience space, beautifully styled to create an ambience of intimacy and celebration.

Chef Asatta curated a menu that told stories through flavor, texture, aroma, and presentation. Guests were treated to carefully prepared dishes that reflected creativity while still embracing comfort and familiarity. Every course carried a personal touch, reminding everyone in attendance that food has the power to bring people together and create lasting memories.

Yet beyond the cuisine, what made the event truly special was the emotion behind it.Chef Asatta shared moments of vulnerability, growth, faith, and vision throughout the event, allowing guests to connect with the person behind the brand. It was a reminder that purpose-driven experiences resonate far beyond aesthetics, they leave impact.

Adding another unforgettable layer to the day was music. Known for her strong connection to both culinary arts and worship, Chef Asatta beautifully merged both worlds. The live musical moments created an atmosphere that was deeply moving and uplifting, turning the gathering into a moment of joy, reflection, and genuine connection.

The audience response throughout the event was nothing short of remarkable. Guests laughed, danced, sang along, engaged wholeheartedly, and most importantly, felt seen and included. The event attracted an impressive mix of creatives, professionals, supporters, entrepreneurs, and lovers of culture who all came together to celebrate authenticity and excellence.

One of the standout moments of the day was witnessing the strong sense of community present in the room. From the dedicated team behind the scenes to the sponsors, collaborators, and attendees, there was a clear atmosphere of support and shared celebration.

As a proud sponsor of the event, BellaNaija was honored to support a platform that celebrates creativity, passion, culture, and meaningful storytelling. This event was also supported by Ganador Catering Services where Chef Asatta is a co-founder. Experiences like Hangout with Chef Asatta continue to showcase the beauty of African excellence and the power of building experiences that are both impactful and deeply personal.

For many attendees, May 1st was more than an event, it was a reminder to pursue purpose boldly, embrace creativity fully, and never underestimate the beauty of gathering people together around food, music, and authentic human connection.

If this edition of Hangout with Chef Asatta is anything to go by, this is only the beginning of something

truly special.And honestly? Lagos is ready for more.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Hangout with Chef Asatta