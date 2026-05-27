Children’s Day 2026: How Akada Festival Sparked a Reading Revival with the ACBF Ambassador Programme



As Nigeria celebrates Children’s Day on May 27, the annual conversation naturally turns to the future of the nation’s youth. In an increasingly digital world dominated by screens and snackable social media content, parents, educators, and policymakers are facing a common, troubling question: Is Nigeria’s historic reading culture slowly dying out?

The answer from the organisers of the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) is a resounding no. It is not dying; it is simply being reinvented.



Just days before the nation turned its attention to Children’s Day celebrations, the local literacy landscape witnessed a massive shift. The Akada Children’s Book Festival, Africa’s biggest literary festival dedicated entirely to young readers, wrapped up its highly anticipated 8th edition. Far from just an exhibition of books, the festival became the epicentre of an impactful grassroots movement: the ACBF Reading Ambassador Programme.



Convened by renowned children’s author and literacy advocate, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, the initiative was designed to make reading African literature competitive, prestigious, and deeply exciting for school children across the country.



The Journey of the Reading Ambassador Challenge

The road to the festival finale was a rigorous, weeks-long journey that tested participants’ discipline, comprehension, and community leadership. The Reading Ambassador Programme didn’t just ask children to read passively; it challenged them to devour African-authored books, analyse themes, and actively champion the joy of literacy within their own peer groups and schools.





The initiative aimed to address a systemic issue: the scarcity of culturally relevant literature during young learners’ formative years. By anchoring the challenge in African stories, ACBF gave Nigerian children a mirror in which to see themselves, their traditions, and their realities celebrated on the pages of world-class books.



Over the course of this year’s challenge, young minds transformed into passionate literacy advocates, setting off a chain reaction in homes and classrooms across Nigeria.





A Historic Win for Bayt-Ul-Ilmi Young Academy

The climax of the festival featured the coronation of the year’s ultimate reading champion. Amidst fierce but friendly competition from schools across the state, Soile Zohirah of Bayt-Ul-Ilmi Young Academy emerged as the absolute star of the 2026 ACBF Reading Ambassador cohort.



For her outstanding leadership, relentless passion, and fierce dedication to the “Reading Revival,” Zohirah was awarded a prestigious commemorative trophy and officially crowned the 2026 ACBF Verified Bookworm. Her victory confirms what happens when a young mind is given the right resources, encouragement, and platform to excel.

However, as the festival organisers repeatedly highlighted, raising a child who loves to read requires an entire ecosystem.

To honour the critical role of guidance and mentorship, the festival presented the coveted Reading Champion Certificate to her supervising teacher and principal, Shakirah Soile. Soile was celebrated for her tireless dedication to nurturing young readers and elevating the status of African literature within the school environment.

Furthermore, the institution that fostered this culture did not go home empty-handed. In recognition of its school-wide commitment to academic and literary excellence, Bayt-Ul-Ilmi Young Academy was officially honoured with The Literacy Vanguard Award, cementing its status as a “Literacy Vanguard School” in Nigeria. The school will also receive a library box of books as their grand prize.





The Bigger Picture for Nigeria’s Future

Reflecting on the success of the event and the rollout of the awards, ACBF Convener Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi emphasised that literacy remains the single most powerful tool for national development.

“Fostering an exceptional reading culture is not a luxury; it is a necessity for the cognitive independence of our children,” Talabi stated during the presentation. “When we celebrate our young ‘Verified Bookworms’ and honour our ‘Literacy Vanguard Schools,’ we are laying down the structural foundation for Nigeria’s future thinkers, writers, and leaders.”

As Nigerian children enjoy their special day, the success of the Akada Children’s Book Festival serves as a timely reminder to parents and educators nationwide. The reading culture isn’t lost; it simply awaits the spark of inspiration. And through initiatives like the ACBF Reading Ambassador Programme, that spark is officially catching fire.

Visit akadafestival.org to read more and follow @akadafestival on Instagram for updates.

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