Akada Children’s Book Festival Launches “Reading Revival,” Inducts First Reading Ambassadors at Alliance Française

The drive for literacy in Nigeria received a significant boost as the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) officially inducted its first-ever cohort of Reading Ambassadors on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Held at the Alliance Française Library in Ikoyi, the ceremony marked the beginning of a nationwide “Reading Revival” designed to cultivate lifelong reading habits among young Nigerians.

Under the theme “Big Dreams, Brave Stories,” five student leaders (under 16) were formally sashed and pinned as Reading Captains for their respective schools. The 2026 Reading Ambassadors include:

Zohirah Soile – Bayt-Ul-Ilmi Young Academy

– Bayt-Ul-Ilmi Young Academy Ajah Muhammed – Hopic School

– Hopic School Nelson Marvellous – God’s Heritage School

– God’s Heritage School Sophia Durojaiye – Millhouse School

– Millhouse School Owomi Joy – Bright Achievers School

The Vision: Reading as the “Software” for the Future

In her keynote charge, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, Convener of the Akada Children’s Book Festival, emphasized that reading is the foundational skill for the future.

“The more you read, the more software you install in your brain,” Talabi stated. “In a future dominated by AI, the ability to tell stories and communicate will remain a prized skill. The genesis of that ability is reading. We launched this programme to identify the next generation of African reading captains who will inspire their peers to embrace the joy of books.”

The event was hosted in partnership with Alliance Française (AF). Odufa Onaulogho, the AF Librarian, highlighted the importance of the collaboration during a fireside chat on the state of literacy in Nigeria.

“Partnering with the Akada Children’s Book Festival is a natural fit for the Alliance Française Library,” said Onaulogho. “We believe that libraries are the heart of a community’s intellectual growth. By supporting this induction, we are providing a sanctuary where young readers can discover that books are not just for exams, but for expanding their horizons and imagining new worlds.”

Onaulogho was joined on the fireside chat by Talabi and celebrated children’s authors Ayo Oyeku (Ebedi International Residency Fellow) and Amarachukwu Chimeka (Editor and Publisher). Amarachukwu, alongside IweMi My Books, have already contributed to the initiative by donating storybooks for the participating schools to kickstart their reading marathons.

The 3-Week Reading Marathon

The induction follows the kickoff for a 3-Week Reading Marathon. “Based on the principle that it takes 21 days to form a habit, the Ambassadors will earn points for reading books by ACBF-featured authors, submitting reviews, and hosting reading sessions for their peers,” Talabi added.

She revealed that the ambassador who accumulates the most points will be crowned the “2026 Verified Bookworm” on the main stage of the 8th Akada Children’s Book Festival on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos. Prizes for the top performer include a commemorative plaque, a book voucher, and a Library Box Donation filled with African storybooks for their school.

The public is invited to witness the official crowning of the first “Verified Bookworm” and experience a day of stories, workshops, and literary fun at the 8th Akada Children’s Book Festival on Saturday, May 23, 2026. Attendance is free, but registration is required. To secure your spot and join the reading revival, please register at www.akadafestival.org.

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