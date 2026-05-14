Chinwe Enyinna to Launch Debut Book : My Garden of Thorny Roses at Exclusive Literary Soirée in Lagos

Nigerian-British advocate, author, and gender equality champion Chinwe Enyinna is set to officially launch her debut book, “My Garden of Thorny Roses”, at an exclusive literary gathering scheduled to hold on June 6, 2026, in Ikoyi, Lagos.



A deeply reflective and emotionally resonant work, My Garden of Thorny Roses explores the complex terrain of dating, courtship, and marriage through the lens of lived experience. Chinwe Enyinna, drawing from her own journey, offers an honest exploration of resilience, healing, self-discovery, courage and wisdom.



Rather than focusing solely on pain, the book centers a compelling narrative on transformation and rebuilding with wisdom, clarity, and purpose. More than a memoir, the book serves as a guide for individuals navigating toxic relationships and young women standing at the threshold of marriage.



Speaking on the inspiration behind the book, Chinwe Enyinna shared;

“this book is for every woman who has ever questioned her worth, silenced her pain, or struggled to find herself again after a difficult experience. I hope that readers find clarity, healing, and courage within these pages.”

She also noted that the work was born from a desire to create honest conversations around relationships, healing, and personal growth, particularly for women whose experiences are often silenced or overlooked.

Chinwe Enyinna, MPH, BSN, is widely recognised for her advocacy work in gender equality and the prevention of gender-based violence. With academic and professional backgrounds in Public Health and Nursing Sciences, her work bridges lived experience with evidence-informed advocacy. Currently serving as the UK Country Chair of the Anti-GBV Wing of the G100 Club, and the founder of D’ Survivor Hub Nigeria, an initiative dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic abuse through advocacy, healing, and empowerment programmes.



The launch event, described as a literary soirée, will convene distinguished guests, media personalities, policy advocates, culture shapers, and lovers of literature, for an afternoon of thoughtful engagement and conversation. The programme will feature curated book readings, literary reflections, an intimate keynote and fireside conversation, the official unveiling of the book, and a signing session.



With the launch event taking place in Ikoyi, Lagos on 6th of June 2026, by 3:00 PM, attendance and participation is by invitation only and you can request yours at here.

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