Dr Juliet Ehimuan Hosts Ibukun Awosika & Bola Adesola for the Grand Finale of the 2026 RISE Leadership Programme

Beyond Limits Global recently concluded the inaugural cohort of the RISE (Reflect. Ignite. Strategise. Excel) Executive Leadership Programme for Women with an exclusive networking evening at the Civic Centre, Lagos.

The event marked the culmination of a transformative six-week journey designed and led by Dr Juliet Ehimuan, Founder and CEO of Beyond Limits and Lead Faculty of the programme. Bringing together graduating senior executives, industry titans, and distinguished faculty, the evening was a celebration of executive mastery and the future of African leadership.

The centerpiece of the evening was a high-level fireside conversation themed “Leadership That Endures: Perspective, Judgment, and Legacy.” Moderated by Dr Juliet Ehimuan, the session featured two of Africa’s most respected corporate icons: Bola Adesola, Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria, and Ibukun Awosika, Founder of The Chair Centre Group.

The dialogue went beyond standard corporate advice, diving deep into the realities of boardroom stewardship and the intentionality required to build lasting legacies. Both leaders emphasised that enduring leadership is rooted in strategic judgment and the foresight to shape institutions that outlive their founders; a message that sat at the very heart of the RISE curriculum.

Voices from the Cohort

The evening also provided a platform for the participants themselves. In a panel session titled “In Conversation: Voices From the RISE Cohort,” moderated by Titi Oyinsan, graduating members Onayimi Aiwerioghene, Chief Operating Officer at Cardinal Stone Group, Ndifreke Udoidung, Programme Coordinator (Africa Sales and Partnership) at Zipline, Oluwatoyin Arowolo, Senior ICT Manager at the African Reinsurance Corporation, and Ifeoma Uba-Onubogu, Managing Director at Investment One Trustees, shared reflections on their six-week journey. They discussed the shift from functional management to enterprise sovereignty and the sharpened executive edge they gained through the programme’s rigorous learning sessions.

As the Lead Faculty, Dr Juliet Ehimuan designed RISE to be a holistic experience. Over the six weeks, the 100+ senior leaders engaged in virtual strategy sessions, one-on-one mentorship, and executive coaching.

The programme featured a world-class faculty, including:

Amb. Opunimi Akinkugbe , Board Member, Founder of Bestman Games & Former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece

, Board Member, Founder of Bestman Games & Former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece Bonita Stewart , Co-Founder/Managing Director of BAG Ventures and former VP, Global Partnerships at Google

, Co-Founder/Managing Director of BAG Ventures and former VP, Global Partnerships at Google Bolanle Austen-Peters , Founder of BAP Productions and Terra Kulture

, Founder of BAP Productions and Terra Kulture Ndidi Nwuneli, President and CEO of The ONE Campaign

President and CEO of The ONE Campaign Funke Opeke , Founder of MainOne

, Founder of MainOne Bolaji Agbede , Executive Director at Access Holdings

, Executive Director at Access Holdings Bola Adesola, Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria

Chairman of Ecobank Nigeria Ibukun Awosika, Founder of The Chair Centre Group

“Six weeks and over 100 women leaders in one space. The conversations went to places boardrooms rarely reach,” an excited Dr Ehimuan wrote on her LinkedIn profile, celebrating the culmination of the inaugural cohort. “Executive leadership demands continuous growth, expanded perspective, and the courage to lead with both competence and conviction.” “This cohort arrived as accomplished professionals, and they are leaving clearer, sharper, and more sovereign in how they lead. Watching these women sharpen their leadership edge has been deeply inspiring. This is the activation of a powerful network positioned to redefine leadership across industries,” she added.

The atmosphere was complemented by the artistry of Tena the Violinist and the seamless coordination of event host and renowned broadcaster, Titi Oyinsan. From video recaps of the different learning sessions to the final networking activities, the event reinforced the need for a high-level community for women at the top.

The graduation of this inaugural cohort marks a significant milestone in closing the leadership gap within the global corporate landscape, starting right here in Africa.

For enquiries and to learn more about Beyond Limits executive programmes, contact the team at [email protected] and follow Beyond Limits on social media @the_beyondlimits.

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