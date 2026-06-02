Jotun Opened a Stunning Inspiration Centre in Lagos, Nigeria; a New Home for Colour Lovers and Design Enthusiasts

Jotun in Nigeria has launched its beautiful new Inspiration Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, and it’s a must-visit space for homeowners, architects, interior designers, and anyone passionate about transforming spaces. Designed as a creative and collaborative hub, the centre brings global colour inspiration and modern coating solutions right into the heart of the city.

Inside the Inspiration Centre, visitors can explore a curated colour gallery, discover trending palettes, and experience Jotun’s premium finishes first-hand. Whether you’re designing a new home, refreshing a room, or selecting coatings for a large-scale project, the space offers personalised guidance to help bring ideas to life with confidence and style.

According to Jagdish Jethvani, Managing Director, Regency Overseas Limited,

“the new centre is designed to spark creativity, it is a space for learning, where applicators can continuously upgrade their skills and deliver beautiful, long-lasting finishes.”

General Manager, Middle East and North Africa, Gareth Alcock, also added that:

“We’re excited to bring Jotun closer to more people with our upcoming locations in Abuja, Ikeja, and Port Harcourt. These new centres will make it easier for homeowners, designers, and professionals to access premium decorative and protective solutions.”

It’s a fresh, modern, and inspiring environment, perfect for anyone looking to explore colour, design, and innovation in a new way. Visitors are invited to explore new colour trends, discover coatings solutions for every surface and project, and engage directly with Jotun’s team of experts.

The Jotun Inspiration Centre is now open to the public and located at 741A Akinbo Savage Street, Off Adeola Hopewell Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

About Jotun in Nigeria

Jotun is a global paint and coatings manufacturer and a leader in delivering innovative solutions across decorative, protective, marine, and flooring segments. Officially distributed in Nigeria by Regency Overseas Company Limited, Jotun leverages cutting-edge technology and industry-leading standards to meet evolving market needs with sustainability at the core of its product development. For nearly a century, Jotun has protected and beautified the world, from architectural landmarks to modern homes, with unmatched quality, durability, and design expertise.

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