5 Heartwarming Moments From Indomie’s 21st Children’s Day Fiesta That Reached Over 100,000 Children Across Nigeria

There’s something magical about Children’s Day,the laughter, the excitement, the endless energy, and the memories that stay with children long after the day is over.

This year, Indomie turned that magic into a nationwide celebration, bringing together over 100,000 children and their families across Nigeria for the 21st edition of its Children’s Day Fiesta. From thrilling rides and games to music, dancing, and a major digital debut, the day was packed with moments worth remembering.

Here are five standout moments from the 21st edition of the Indomie Children’s Day Fiesta:

1. More Than 100,000 Children Joined the Celebration

One of the biggest highlights of this year’s fiesta was its incredible reach. Across multiple cities, children came together to celebrate a day dedicated entirely to them, creating a sea of smiles, laughter, and excitement.

2. The Fun Happened Across Nigeria

The celebrations weren’t limited to one location. Indomie brought the Children’s Day experience to Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Anambra, and Abeokuta, giving more children and families the opportunity to join in the festivities and create special memories close to home

3. Lagos Delivered the Ultimate Day of Fun

At Apapa Amusement Park in Lagos, thousands of children enjoyed a day packed with adventure. From exciting rides and interactive games to music, dance performances, and delicious treats, the venue transformed into a colourful playground where children could simply enjoy being children.

4. Indomie Unveiled a New Digital Space for Its Young Fans

Beyond the celebrations, Indomie introduced a new app designed to keep the connection going long after Children’s Day. The platform will serve as a digital home for children, families, and members of the Indomie Fan Club, offering opportunities for engagement, fun, and interaction throughout the year.

5. A Children’s Day Tradition That Keeps Growing

Twenty-one editions later, the Indomie Children’s Day Fiesta continues to be one of the country’s most anticipated family events. What started as a celebration has grown into a tradition that has touched generations of Nigerian children, bringing families together and creating moments that many look forward to year after year.

Speaking at the event, Faith Ogechi Joshua, National Manager, Indomie Fan Club, noted that the celebrations were expanded across multiple cities to ensure even more children could be part of the experience.

The initiative also received commendation from the office of the Lagos State First Lady, with Subomi Sanwo-Olu, representing Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, applauding the brand’s continued commitment to children’s happiness, welfare, and development.

As the celebrations wrapped up across the country, one thing stood out, whether through exciting experiences on the ground or a new digital platform designed to keep the fun alive, Indomie continues to find meaningful ways to celebrate Nigerian children, one smile at a time.

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