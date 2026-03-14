You Asked, Indomie Delivered: The Heroes Awards Receives a Major Upgrade

Just when you thought the Indomie Heroes Awards couldn’t get any bigger, this year is coming through with some exciting upgrades from the organisers.

First up, the age limit has been extended from 15 to 16 years, opening the door for even more young heroes to get their moment in the spotlight. That means more inspiring stories, more brave actions, and more young Nigerians getting the recognition they truly deserve.

Another change many people asked for? More time to submit entries, and Indomie delivered. The call for entries opened earlier this year, with the deadline now set for June, giving Nigerians extra time to discover, research, and share the incredible hero stories happening quietly in communities across the country.

The Indomie Heroes Awards celebrate children who show social bravery, physical bravery, and intellectual heroism, young people whose actions make a real difference in the lives of others and in their communities.

Following the recently held press conference, the nationwide search is now officially open for heroes aged 0–16 years, and Nigerians everywhere are encouraged to submit stories of outstanding children from across the country.

Maybe it’s a child who created something innovative to solve a problem. Maybe it’s someone who stood up for what was right when it mattered most. Or perhaps it’s a young person who showed incredible courage in a difficult moment. These are the stories the Indomie Heroes Awards is looking to celebrate.

So if there’s a young hero in your community, school, or neighbourhood, now is the time to make their story count.

Head over to the website to submit a nomination or register an entry. Because somewhere out there, a young Nigerian is doing something extraordinary, and this could be the moment their story inspires the whole nation.

For more updates and inspiring stories, follow the Indomie Heroes Awards across all social media platforms @indomieheroes.

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