“Share The Good”: Knorr Extends the Warmth of Iftar to More Communities This Ramadan

As Muslims across Nigeria observe the sacred month of Ramadan, Knorr kicked off its annual Share The Good initiative with visits to communities in Ogun, Oyo, and Lagos States. Rooted in the brand’s commitment to nourishing families and inspiring acts of kindness, the initiative continues to bring people together through shared meals and meaningful moments of connection during the holy month.

Over the years, Knorr’s Share The Good initiative has steadily expanded its reach, making scheduled Iftar visits to mosques and community centres across various cities. At each stop, the brand shares warm meals with fasting Muslims, supporting families and worshippers as they break their fast.

This year’s edition has already begun its journey across the country, with the Share The Good Bus making its first stop visits in Ogun, Oyo, and Lagos. The initiative will continue with additional stops in Abuja, Ondo, Kano, Kaduna, Kwara, and Adamawa, reaching even more communities across Nigeria.

Beyond the bus visits, Knorr and its creators are also taking Share The Good directly into homes through digital engagements, creating and sharing recipes tailored for fasting Muslims. These recipes feature balanced, flavourful dishes designed to help sustain energy and well-being throughout the holy month.

Speaking on this year’s initiative, Foods Demand Creation Lead, Unilever, Damilola Dania, said: “Ramadan is a sacred time of devotion, guided by prayer, fasting, and reflection. It is a season that draws people closer, strengthening communities through shared faith and acts of kindness. Through our Share The Good initiative, we are supporting families and fostering connections across the country. This year, we have expanded the initiative to reach additional communities nationwide. By sharing meals and inspiring acts of kindness, we hope to reinforce the spirit of generosity and compassion that defines Ramadan, leaving a lasting impact in every community we visit.”

Knorr remains committed to making wholesome meals more accessible while nurturing a culture of generosity and kindness through Share The Good. Through Ramadan, the brand continues to play a meaningful role in strengthening the bonds that unite families and communities.

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