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Bùbá and Ìró Take Centre Stage at Ojude Oba 2026: See the Stunning Aso-Oke, Lace & Adire Styles

The women of the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival celebrated traditional Yoruba fashion with a spectacular display of the classic buba and iro. Moving in their respective regberegbe, attendees showcased the timeless silhouette across a vibrant array of colours and premium textiles, including aso-oke, damask, lace, and adire.
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Two Ijebu-Ode women smiling at the Ojude Oba Festival wearing matching lime green buba, white and green gele, and stone-embellished sunglasses.

Two Ijebu-Ode women smiling at the Ojude Oba Festival wearing matching lime green buba, white and green gele, and stone-embellished sunglasses.

The 2026 Ojude Oba Festival has once again proven why the classic buba and iro remains the undisputed queen of traditional style. Year after year, the women of Ijebu-Ode show up in this timeless look, and the 2026 celebrations brought a whole new level of colour and creativity to the festival grounds.

The field was a spectacular sea of vibrant hues, with women stepping out in stunning variations of the iconic silhouette. We saw everything from the rich, structured textures of aso-oke and heavy damask to the graceful flow of fine lace and beautiful, locally dyed adire. Every single fabric stood out on its own, painted in brilliant emerald greens, deep crimsons, royal blues, and rich golds that lit up the entire arena.

Ijebu-Ode women holding white paper parasols while dressed in cream and gold patterned damask buba and iro with matching geles.

Ijebu-Ode women holding white paper parasols while dressed in cream and gold patterned damask buba and iro with matching geles.

What makes the buba and iro so special at Ojude Oba is how it serves as a beautiful canvas for pure cultural pride. The different regberegbes moved together in uniform colours, matching their buba and iro with perfectly sculpted geles, traditional beads and even sunglasses. The stiffer fabrics gave a regal, statuesque look, while the softer lace and adire moved beautifully with every step and dance.

It was a masterclass in how to honour an age-old tradition while making it look fresh and exciting. If you are tired of and stressed out by tight corsets at every owambe, take a cue from the Ijebu women and tell your tailor to make you a beautiful, timeless buba and iro.

A group of women dancing together at the Ojude Oba Festival wearing uniform lime green and white striped buba and iro.

A group of women dancing together at the Ojude Oba Festival wearing uniform lime green and white striped buba and iro.

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