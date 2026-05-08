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Dede, Kaybobo, Shaun, Imisi & More Bring Regal Fashion to #AMVCA12 Cultural Night

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Dede, Kaybobo, Shaun, Imisi & More Bring Regal Fashion to #AMVCA12 Cultural Night

BBNaija Season 10 stars including Dede, Imisi, Kaybobo, and Shaun showcased diverse Nigerian heritages at the AMVCA 12 Cultural Night. From Delta State pride to Edo royalty and Yoruba Adire, the guests used traditional textiles, cowries, and coral beads to celebrate the 2026 awards.
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BBNaija Season 10 stars Dede, Kaybobo, Imisi, Jason Jae, Mensan, and Shaun in diverse traditional outfits for AMVCA 12.

Big Brother Naija Season 10 stars attend the AMVCA 12 Cultural Night on 8th May 2026 showcasing regional styles ranging from Edo, Ijaw, and Yoruba to Northern Nigerian royalty.

The 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is currently underway, and the festivities kicked off with the highly anticipated Cultural Night.

This evening is a vital celebration of the diverse heritage that defines the continent, providing a space for guests to pay homage to their roots through fashion. You bet that there is plenty of style on display as guests showcase the stories of their people, much like Ibrahim and Linda EjioforSuleiman, who served a royal Edo look earlier in the night. Adding to the list of those making a statement are the stars of Big Brother Naija Season 10.

See how the BBNaija season 10 stars showed up tonight: 

Dede: Representing the beauty of Delta State, Dede described her appearance as a reflection of modern heritage and pride. Eschewing Efik-inspired styles, she opted for a look that honours the storytellers and filmmakers shaping the African industry. Her attire features a wine-coloured velvet corset dress with floral lace and a dramatic floor-length silk cape.

BBNaija’s Dede in a wine velvet corset dress and white Akwa Ocha wrapper representing Delta State heritage at AMVCA 12.

BBNaija Season 10’s first runner-up Dede celebrates Delta State culture at the AMVCA 12 Cultural Night, wearing a modern interpretation of her heritage featuring a sequined corset and a floor-length silk cape. Photo Credit: Dede/Instagram

Kaybobo: Drawing inspiration from the “ÒKÍN” (peacock), the king of birds, Kaybobo arrived in a look rooted in Yoruba luxury. He chose a vibrant green and purple Aso-Oke Agbada with green glass beads, symbolising royalty and a presence that is impossible to overlook.

Kaybobo in a green and purple Aso-Oke Agbada inspired by the peacock for the AMVCA 12 Cultural Night.

Kaybobo showcases Yoruba luxury at the 2026 AMVCA Cultural Night. His “ÒKÍN” (Peacock) inspired look features a vibrant Agbada and matching green beads to symbolise royalty and presence. Photo Credit: Kaybobo/Instagram

Imisi: Wrapped in Adire and crowned in cowries, BBNaija S10 winner, Imisi, shared that her look represents the wealth and identity of a daughter of Yoruba soil. Her blue and white gown featured a woven mat on the shoulders, serving as a reminder that culture is something carried rather than just worn.

Imisi in a blue and white Adire gown with a cowrie shell crown and straw fringe for AMVCA 12.

Representing the “daughters of Yoruba soil,” BBNaija S10 winner Imisi wears a traditional Adire gown accented with cowrie shells and a woven mat on her shoulders at the AMVCA 12 Cultural Night. Photo Credit: Imisi/Instagram

Jason Jae: Bringing the regal feel of Northern royalty to the event, Jason Jae wore a black velvet floor-length robe with gold braided edges and a fur-lined shoulder. He completed the look with a translucent gold face veil and a feathered Zanna cap.

Jason Jae in a black velvet Northern-style robe with a gold face veil and Zanna cap for the AMVCA 12 Cultural Night.

Jason Jae brings Northern Nigerian royalty to the 12th AMVCA Cultural Night, wearing a fur-lined velvet robe, a ceremonial staff, and a traditional gold face veil. Photo Credit: Jason Jae/Instagram

Mensan Awaji Malachi James: Appearing as an Ijaw Prince, Mensan proudly carried the culture of the Nigerian Delta with honour. His attire consisted of a black and silver brocade long robe with traditional George fabric draped over the shoulder, finished with a red and gold crown and coral beads.

Mensan in an Ijaw Prince attire featuring a black and silver brocade robe and George fabric for AMVCA 12.

Mensan represents the Ijaw heritage of the Nigerian Delta at the AMVCA 12 Cultural Night, wearing a royal brocade robe, a red and gold crown, and authentic coral beads. Photo Credit: Mensan/Instagram

Shaun Okojie: Staying true to his Edo roots, Shaun announced his arrival with the phrase, “The Omo N’Oba has arrived”. He wore a white long-sleeved tunic under a wine-coloured velvet robe with gold embroidery and a single strand of coral beads.

Shaun in a wine velvet Edo-style robe and white tunic with coral beads for the AMVCA 12 Cultural Night.

BBNaija’s Shaun pays homage to his Edo roots at the AMVCA 12 Cultural Night, wearing a traditional wine-coloured velvet robe with gold embroidery to signal his arrival as an “Omo N’Oba.” Photo Credit: Shaun Okojie/Instagram

See more looks below

Dede Ashiogwu

 

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A post shared by Ashiogwu Precious (@dede_ashiogwu)

Kaybobo

 

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A post shared by Kaybobo (@kaybronsix)

Jason Jae

 

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A post shared by Jason Jae (@iam_jasonjae)

Imisi

Koyin Sanusi

 

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A post shared by Koyin sanusi (@koyinofficiall)

Mensan

 

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A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Shaun Okojie

 

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A post shared by Shaun Okojie (@shaunokojie)

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