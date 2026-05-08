Dede, Kaybobo, Shaun, Imisi & More Bring Regal Fashion to #AMVCA12 Cultural Night

The 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is currently underway, and the festivities kicked off with the highly anticipated Cultural Night.

This evening is a vital celebration of the diverse heritage that defines the continent, providing a space for guests to pay homage to their roots through fashion. You bet that there is plenty of style on display as guests showcase the stories of their people, much like Ibrahim and Linda Ejiofor–Suleiman, who served a royal Edo look earlier in the night. Adding to the list of those making a statement are the stars of Big Brother Naija Season 10.

See how the BBNaija season 10 stars showed up tonight:

Dede: Representing the beauty of Delta State, Dede described her appearance as a reflection of modern heritage and pride. Eschewing Efik-inspired styles, she opted for a look that honours the storytellers and filmmakers shaping the African industry. Her attire features a wine-coloured velvet corset dress with floral lace and a dramatic floor-length silk cape.

Kaybobo: Drawing inspiration from the “ÒKÍN” (peacock), the king of birds, Kaybobo arrived in a look rooted in Yoruba luxury. He chose a vibrant green and purple Aso-Oke Agbada with green glass beads, symbolising royalty and a presence that is impossible to overlook.

Imisi: Wrapped in Adire and crowned in cowries, BBNaija S10 winner, Imisi, shared that her look represents the wealth and identity of a daughter of Yoruba soil. Her blue and white gown featured a woven mat on the shoulders, serving as a reminder that culture is something carried rather than just worn.

Jason Jae: Bringing the regal feel of Northern royalty to the event, Jason Jae wore a black velvet floor-length robe with gold braided edges and a fur-lined shoulder. He completed the look with a translucent gold face veil and a feathered Zanna cap.

Mensan Awaji Malachi James: Appearing as an Ijaw Prince, Mensan proudly carried the culture of the Nigerian Delta with honour. His attire consisted of a black and silver brocade long robe with traditional George fabric draped over the shoulder, finished with a red and gold crown and coral beads.

Shaun Okojie: Staying true to his Edo roots, Shaun announced his arrival with the phrase, “The Omo N’Oba has arrived”. He wore a white long-sleeved tunic under a wine-coloured velvet robe with gold embroidery and a single strand of coral beads.

See more looks below

Dede Ashiogwu

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Kaybobo

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Jason Jae

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Imisi

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Koyin Sanusi

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Mensan

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Shaun Okojie