At every FIFA World Cup, one of the things football fans anticipate almost as much as the tournament itself is the official song. While there will be an official song, fans also release theirs, which gains as much momentum as the official song. Over the years, these songs have become cultural markers of the competition, uniting fans across continents through music, dance and shared excitement. And when it comes to World Cup anthems, Shakira is the name that has become almost inseparable from the tournament.

The Colombian superstar became recognised with the World Cup in 2010 with Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), a song that transcended football to become a global phenomenon. More than a decade later, the record remains one of the most recognisable sporting anthems ever created, played at stadiums, parties and celebrations around the world.

Since then, Shakira has continued to be associated with football’s biggest stage, becoming the artist many fans instinctively connect with the World Cup experience. For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Shakira has once again released an official song, this time teaming up with our very own Burna Boy for Dai Dai. Beyond the music itself, what has stood out is the campaign surrounding the song. Rather than solely promoting the song, Shakira has embraced a more inclusive approach by spotlighting young dancers from around the world, one of whom is her collaboration with the Ghetto Kids, whose energetic dance routines have earned them international recognition.

Shakira has also extended an open invitation to children’s dance groups globally, encouraging them to participate in the movement and share their creativity. In doing so, we believe she is not just promoting a World Cup song; she is creating a platform that celebrates youth and inclusion. Watch Shakira dance with the Ghetto Kids!

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