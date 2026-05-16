Connect with us

Style

From Agbada to Velvet Tuxedos: The Best-Dressed Men at AMVCA 2026

Music Style

Davido's 5IVE Alive Tour Look in Guinea Has Us Zooming Into Every Detail

Scoop Style

Sand, Pinstripes, and Peacock Feathers: Tyla's Met Gala Journey So Far

Beauty Look Movies & TV Scoop Style

Beverly Osu Gave Teal Green a Whole New Mood With This Corset Look

Inspired Scoop Style

From Joke to Reality: Uche Montana’s Surprise Trailblazer Award Win Had Everyone Cheering

Scoop Style

AMVCA 2026: How the Women on the Red Carpet Made Fashion the Story of the Night

Scoop Style

Nana Akua Addo Brought a Cathedral Gown, Living Stone & a Spiral Fish Dress to the AMVCAs

Scoop Style

Veekee James Dressed Osas Ighodaro in Red Crystal Bands and 400 Metal Sponges for AMVCA 2026

Beauty Look BN TV Scoop Style

BellaNaija Gets Ready With Genoveva Umeh for AMVCA 2026 | Watch

Scoop Style

Nana Akua Addo Just Took Architectural Couture to Another Level at the AMVCAs!

Style

From Agbada to Velvet Tuxedos: The Best-Dressed Men at AMVCA 2026

From Tobi Bakre’s 8kg custom Deji and Kola Agbada drawing from Yorùbá and Hausa-Fulani tradition, to Uzor Arukwe’s royal blue velvet tuxedo by The Way It Fits, the men of Nollywood brought some of the best fashion moments of the AMVCA 2026 red carpet in Lagos.

Published

8 hours ago

 on

A three-panel red carpet fashion feature highlighting Samuel Chibuikem Osuji (Sooj) in a grey suit, Chimezie Imo in blue velvet, and IK Ogbonna in a white suit.

Premier Nigerian fashion from the 12th AMVCA spotlighting BBNaija Season 9 star Samuel Chibuikem Osuji (Sooj), Chimezie Imo, and Ikechukwu Mitchel Ogbonna (IK Ogbonna) in tailored menswear.

The 12th edition of the AMVCA might be over, but we are absolutely not. Between the awards, the speeches, and the tears, the men of Nollywood were putting together some of the best fashion looks of the night in Lagos, and now that the dust has settled, we need to talk about it properly. From reimagined Nigerian traditional wear to head-to-toe velvet, the men showed up and showed out. Naija men no dey carry last, and these photos are the proof.

Bucci Franklin, who went home with Best Supporting Actor for his role in Netflix’s “To Kill a Monkey,” walked the AMVCA 2026 red carpet in a structured dark charcoal utility jacket with a metallic front zipper and large patch pockets, styled over a white collared shirt, dark tie, wide-leg black trousers, and black leather shoes. Sharp and unfussy, exactly how you dress when you already know what the night holds.

Nollywood actor Bucci Franklin standing against a neutral wall in a structured dark charcoal utility jacket, wide-leg trousers, and polished black shoes.

Best Supporting Actor winner Bucci Franklin wearing a minimalist, architectural utility jacket ensemble at the 12th edition of the AMVCA in Lagos. Photo Credit: Bucci Franklin/Instagram

Uzor Arukwe, the night’s Best Lead Actor winner for “Colours of Fire,” was not leaving anything to chance either. He wore a tailored royal blue tuxedo jacket by The Way It Fits, styled by Kingsley Okoye Rex, with velvet textures on the lapel and cuffs, swirl embroidery down the sleeve, gold cufflinks, a navy velvet bow tie, and a white pocket square.

Actor Uzor Arukwe posing in a tailored royal blue tuxedo jacket by The Way It Fits with embroidered sleeves, a velvet bow tie, and black trousers.

Best Lead Actor winner Uzor Arukwe showcasing a custom embroidered royal blue tuxedo jacket at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. Photo Credit: Uzor Arukwe/Instagram

Tobi Bakre took Nigerian menswear somewhere else entirely. His custom three-piece Agbada by Deji and Kola, styled by Frontiers Brand, was built from the brand’s monogram canvas denim, weighing approximately 8kg, and drew from traditional Yorùbá and Hausa-Fulani dress of the late 1950s. Layered gold bead necklaces, a white cap, clear-framed sunglasses, and a sacred Șaworoide brass-bell staff completed the look. Cultural, rooted, and completely unforgettable.

Tobi Bakre leaning on a grand piano in a custom blue and white monogram canvas denim Agbada by Deji and Kola, holding a traditional Șaworoide staff.

Tobi Bakre making a bold cultural statement at the AMVCA 2026 in an 8kg canvas denim three-piece traditional Agbada inspired by late 1950s heritage dress. Photo Credit: Tobi Bakre/Instagram

Then Chimezie Imo walked in wearing head-to-toe electric blue velvet. A double-breasted suit by Fai World, styled by King Black, with wide satin lapels, flared trousers, a matching blue shirt, and a sculptural gold brooch at the neck. Sleek cornrows, polished black shoes, and a Nigerian fashion moment that photographed beautifully from every angle.

Actor Chimezie Imo posing against a gradient yellow-to-teal backdrop in a double-breasted electric blue velvet suit by Fai World with a gold statement brooch.

Chimezie Imo in a monochromatic electric blue velvet suit styled with sharp cornrows and a sculptural neck brooch for AMVCA 2026. Photo Credit: Chimezie Imo/Instagram

See more looks below.

Ibrahim Suleiman

Uzor Arukwe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UZOR ARUKWE (@uzor.arukwe)

Adedimeji Lateef

Chimezie Imo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chimezie Imo (@chimezie_imo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chimezie Imo (@chimezie_imo)

Yemi Cregx

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

Tobi Bakre

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre)

Deyemi Okanlawon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deyemi OKANLAWON (@deyemitheactor)

Akin Faminu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Etim Effiong

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel Etim Effiong (@etimeffiong)

Samuel Chibuikem Osuji

Kolapo Omotosho

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kola Omotoso (@kolapo__o)

Related Topics:
css.php