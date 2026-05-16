Style
From Agbada to Velvet Tuxedos: The Best-Dressed Men at AMVCA 2026
From Tobi Bakre’s 8kg custom Deji and Kola Agbada drawing from Yorùbá and Hausa-Fulani tradition, to Uzor Arukwe’s royal blue velvet tuxedo by The Way It Fits, the men of Nollywood brought some of the best fashion moments of the AMVCA 2026 red carpet in Lagos.
The 12th edition of the AMVCA might be over, but we are absolutely not. Between the awards, the speeches, and the tears, the men of Nollywood were putting together some of the best fashion looks of the night in Lagos, and now that the dust has settled, we need to talk about it properly. From reimagined Nigerian traditional wear to head-to-toe velvet, the men showed up and showed out. Naija men no dey carry last, and these photos are the proof.
Bucci Franklin, who went home with Best Supporting Actor for his role in Netflix’s “To Kill a Monkey,” walked the AMVCA 2026 red carpet in a structured dark charcoal utility jacket with a metallic front zipper and large patch pockets, styled over a white collared shirt, dark tie, wide-leg black trousers, and black leather shoes. Sharp and unfussy, exactly how you dress when you already know what the night holds.
Uzor Arukwe, the night’s Best Lead Actor winner for “Colours of Fire,” was not leaving anything to chance either. He wore a tailored royal blue tuxedo jacket by The Way It Fits, styled by Kingsley Okoye Rex, with velvet textures on the lapel and cuffs, swirl embroidery down the sleeve, gold cufflinks, a navy velvet bow tie, and a white pocket square.
Tobi Bakre took Nigerian menswear somewhere else entirely. His custom three-piece Agbada by Deji and Kola, styled by Frontiers Brand, was built from the brand’s monogram canvas denim, weighing approximately 8kg, and drew from traditional Yorùbá and Hausa-Fulani dress of the late 1950s. Layered gold bead necklaces, a white cap, clear-framed sunglasses, and a sacred Șaworoide brass-bell staff completed the look. Cultural, rooted, and completely unforgettable.
Then Chimezie Imo walked in wearing head-to-toe electric blue velvet. A double-breasted suit by Fai World, styled by King Black, with wide satin lapels, flared trousers, a matching blue shirt, and a sculptural gold brooch at the neck. Sleek cornrows, polished black shoes, and a Nigerian fashion moment that photographed beautifully from every angle.
See more looks below.
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Ibrahim Suleiman
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Uzor Arukwe
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Adedimeji Lateef
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Chimezie Imo
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Yemi Cregx
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Tobi Bakre
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Deyemi Okanlawon
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Akin Faminu
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Etim Effiong
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Samuel Chibuikem Osuji
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Kolapo Omotosho
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