5 African Players to Watch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Hakimi, Salah, Mané, Diomandé & Jackson

For the first time in history, ten African nations will be competing at a FIFA World Cup, and the 2026 edition in the United States, Canada, and Mexico is shaping up to be the most significant tournament the continent has ever been part of. Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Tunisia, South Africa, Cape Verde, and DR Congo are all heading to North America, each carrying their own ambitions and their own stories — and collectively representing a continent that has been building towards a moment like this for decades. With so much African talent across the 48-team field, narrowing it down is no easy task, but here are five African players worth watching very closely at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Achraf Hakimi — Morocco (Group C)

Hakimi has to lead this list. The Morocco captain is not only one of Africa’s best players but also one of the finest right-backs in world football. During the 2025/26 season, he contributed goals and assists while remaining a key figure for PSG in both Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League, combining pace with attacking intelligence and the leadership that helped Paris Saint-Germain defend their Champions League trophy. Morocco, who made history by reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, face Brazil, Haiti, and Scotland in Group C. Hakimi will be central to everything they do going forward, and another deep run from the Atlas Lions is very much on the cards.

Sadio Mané — Senegal (Group I)

Veteran forward and captain Sadio Mané, 34, is set to play in his last FIFA World Cup — he has confirmed he will retire from international football after the tournament. While age has reduced his once blistering pace, he retains world-class touch, vision, and leadership that no statistic fully captures. Mané is Senegal’s all-time top scorer with 53 goals, and he was named AFCON player of the tournament in January after inspiring Senegal’s run to the final, scoring a sensational goal in a 1-0 semi-final victory over Egypt before lifting the trophy. Senegal, the reigning African champions, face France, Iraq, and Norway in Group I. For Mané, this is a final chapter on the world stage, and he will want to write it well.

Mohamed Salah — Egypt (Group G)

Egypt’s captain and record goalscorer arrives at his second FIFA World Cup carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations and the form to back it up. For Salah, the 2026 World Cup represents unfinished business — Egypt remain one of the continent’s most experienced football nations still searching for a deep World Cup run, and Salah, now at the peak of his leadership years, is the man they look to when it matters most. Egypt face Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand in Group G, a group that gives the Pharaohs a genuine path to the knockout stages if they show up at their best. Whether they do will largely depend on how well their captain performs.

Yan Diomandé — Côte d’Ivoire (Group E)

At just 19 years old, Yan Diomandé is one of the most exciting young players heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup — and one of the most talked-about teenagers in European football right now. Born in Abidjan, Diomandé grew up in Côte d’Ivoire before moving to Florida for high school, eventually signing for RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025 and making an immediate, emphatic impression in the Bundesliga. In his debut season, he scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 33 league appearances, won the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award, and became the second-youngest hat-trick scorer in Bundesliga history in a 6-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt. He has already scored three goals in nine appearances for the Elephants, and Europe’s biggest clubs are beginning to circle. Côte d’Ivoire face Germany, Ecuador, and Curaçao in Group E.

Nicolas Jackson — Senegal (Group I)

While Mané carries the experience and the captain’s armband, Nicolas Jackson, now at Bayern Munich, brings a different and equally important dimension to Senegal’s 2026 World Cup attack — direct, sharp, and increasingly confident at the highest level of club football. At 23, the tournament is arriving at exactly the right point in his career, and with Senegal among the most complete African squads heading to North America, Jackson has the platform, the teammates, and the moment to introduce himself to a truly global audience. Keep an eye on him.