Senegal Are AFCON 2025 Champions After Beating Morocco in Rabat

Senegal have been crowned champions of Africa for the second time after edging hosts Morocco 1–0 in a dramatic Africa Cup of Nations final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday night.

Pape Gueye’s strike early in extra time proved decisive as the Teranga Lions held their nerve in a final marked by late controversy, a lengthy stoppage and a missed penalty from Morocco’s Brahim Díaz. The victory earns Senegal their second AFCON title, adding to their 2022 triumph.

The final began at a high tempo, with Senegal asserting themselves early despite Morocco kicking off. Five minutes in, Pape Gueye rose to meet a cross at the near post but was denied by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Senegal continued to create the clearer chances in the first half, with Iliman Ndiaye also going close after being played through by Nicolas Jackson, only for Bounou to once again come out on top.

Morocco struggled to impose themselves before the break and failed to register a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, as Senegal dominated possession and territory without finding a breakthrough.

The hosts improved significantly after half-time, pressing higher and forcing Senegal into deeper positions. Walid Regragui’s side increased the tempo and tested Edouard Mendy, who remained composed and was well protected by his defence as Morocco searched for an equal footing in the game.

The match turned chaotic in stoppage time. Senegal thought they had taken the lead in the 91st minute through Ismaila Sarr, but the goal was disallowed for a foul in the build-up. Shortly afterwards, referee Jean–Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review, prompting strong protests from the Senegalese players.

Senegal briefly left the pitch in protest on the instructions of head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw, before captain Sadio Mané intervened and persuaded his teammates to return. After a delay of more than 10 minutes, play resumed and Brahim Díaz stepped up to take the penalty, but his attempted Panenka was comfortably saved by Mendy.

With the score still level, the final went into extra time. Four minutes after the restart, Senegal finally broke the deadlock. Pape Gueye struck a powerful effort past Bounou to give the Teranga Lions the lead and silence the home crowd.

Morocco pushed forward in search of a response, but Senegal defended resolutely, with Mendy continuing to deny the hosts. Despite late pressure, the Atlas Lions were unable to find an equaliser as Senegal saw out the match.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations featured 24 teams and concluded with the final in Rabat, where Senegal emerged victorious against the host nation. The defeat extends Morocco’s wait for a second AFCON title, having last won the tournament in 1976, while Senegal celebrate another major continental success.