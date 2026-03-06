emPLE Partners Lagos State and Bastion Health for International Women’s Day “emPOWERHer” Health Drive

emPLE, one of Nigeria’s rapidly growing insurance companies, has announced a strategic partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH) and Bastion Health to celebrate International Women’s Day 2026 through its emPOWERHer campaign. This community-focused health initiative aims at promoting preventive healthcare for women and their children.

Taking place on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at emPLE’s headquarters on Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, the initiative brings together public and private-sector partners to offer free screenings, vaccinations, and wellness activities in a unified call to action for proactive women’s health.

Under the collaboration, LSMOH will lead specialised medical interventions, including cervical and breast cancer screenings as well as free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations for girls aged 9–14. Bastion Health will coordinate routine health checks, such as hypertension screening, blood sugar tests, and Body Mass Index (BMI) assessments.

The program will start with an awareness walk from emPLE’s head office at Akin Adesola to Ozumba Mbadiwe, then to Muri Okunola Junction, and back, symbolizing collective advocacy for women’s wellbeing. This will be followed by a cardio and fitness session, along with a full range of health screenings.

Commenting on the initiative, Olalekan Oyinlade, Managing Director/CEO of emPLE General Insurance, said, “International Women’s Day is a powerful reminder that protecting women’s wellbeing requires practical action. Through emPOWERHer and our partners in Lagos State and Bastion Health, we are helping remove barriers to early detection and prevention by bringing essential services closer to the community.” Also commenting, Jolaolu Fakoya, Acting Managing Director/CEO of emPLE Life Assurance, stated that “When women have access to timely screening, routine checks, and credible health information, outcomes improve for families and for the next generations. emPOWERHer reflects our commitment to empowering Nigerians, especially our women, to take proactive steps toward protecting their health.”

The event is also supported by Sosa Fruit Drinks, which will provide its refreshing fruit drinks to participants.

Activities for the day include an awareness walk, cardio and fitness session, breast cancer screening, cervical cancer screening, hypertension checks, blood sugar level tests, BMI assessments, and free HPV vaccination for girls aged 9–14.

The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. prompt at emPLE HQ, Plot 1297 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. It will be open to women and families seeking accessible, high-quality preventive healthcare services.

About emPLE

emPLE is a Nigerian insurance brand operating through emPLE General Insurance and emPLE Life Assurance, focused on providing accessible protection solutions rooted in governance discipline, operational excellence, and sustainability principles.

