NaijAid UK Founder Celebrates Mum’s 75th Birthday in Grand Lagos Celebration

Lagos played host to a remarkable evening of celebration as Dr Lanre Nehan-Babalola, Founder of NaijAidUK, alongside her siblings, honoured their mother, Aduni Felician (Iyadunni Felicia) Nehan, on her 75th birthday. The dignified yet vibrant gathering beautifully blended family pride with philanthropic purpose.

The event drew guests from Nigeria and the United Kingdom, including healthcare leaders, charity partners, members of the NaijAid UK Board, as well as friends and family, reflecting the strong network behind the organisation’s growing global impact. More than a birthday celebration, the occasion paid tribute to the woman whose values of compassion, discipline, resilience, and enterprise laid the foundation for a lasting culture of service.

It was attended by Gbemi Sanwo, Legal Adviser, NaijAid UK Trustees, Folorunso Oginni, Ven. & Archdeacon of Ikorodu Archdeaconry of the Anglican Communion, Barrister Morayo Lebi, Senatorial Aspirant for Ondo South Senatorial District, Morayo Lebi (wife), Francesca Ayeola, Actor and anchor of the event, Niyi Johnson, and graced by Actress, Bimbo Oshin and other dignitaries.

Elegant and poised at 75, Mrs. Nehan was celebrated as a pillar of strength and faith. Born on 1st March 1951 in Esale Iko, Lagos, to Ayodele Adegun and Christiana Matobemu Adegun (née Gbogunran), her life story reflects determination, courage, and unwavering belief in God.

As a young child, she spent much of her early years in Ode-Aye, Okitipupa, under the care of her grandmother, Ma Marian Olabokunde, the respected Matron of Methodist Church, Ode Aye. There, she learned trading skills, self-confidence, and the enduring truth that success is achievable regardless of formal education.

Guests listened with admiration as family members recounted how, at just fifteen, she began an internship at Ola Photos in Ebute Metta. Though trained in photography, her entrepreneurial instincts soon led her into trading, starting modestly and steadily building what would become a thriving distribution business.

Her breakthrough came in 1985 when she became a distributor for Flour Mills of Nigeria. Through diligence and integrity, she rose to become one of the company’s largest distributors, supplying flour to over a hundred wholesalers across Lagos and earning national recognition for excellence.

In an emotional tribute, Dr Lanre Nehan-Babalola described her mother as her greatest inspiration. She said,

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude and love for my mum. She sacrificed her youth to care for me, fought our battles in prayer, and shaped my life through her courage, faith, and unwavering devotion’’.

She went on to recount how her mother, despite giving birth at a young age, devoted herself completely to her children, caring for her through childhood illness, sacrificing personal ambitions to raise her family, and remaining a constant source of strength well into adulthood. She spoke of her mother’s open home, generous spirit, entrepreneurial resilience, and steadfast Christian faith, describing her as her mentor, hero, and the embodiment of the virtuous woman.

Guests rose in applause as Mrs Aduni Felicia Nehan entered the beautifully decorated venue, resplendent in regal traditional attire reflecting both heritage and grace.

Among the distinguished attendees were healthcare leaders and key dignitaries, underscoring NaijAid UK’s commitment to bridging healthcare gaps in Nigeria. The organisation continues to deliver medical outreach programmes, support underserved communities, and strengthen healthcare systems through training and strategic partnerships.

When invited to address the gathering, the celebrant, Mrs Felicia Aduni Nehan, responded with characteristic humility. She said,

“I am overwhelmed by this show of love. If my life has inspired kindness, faith, perseverance, and service, then I am truly grateful.”

She encouraged the younger generation to remain steadfast in faith, humble in success, and content in their individual journeys.

In a vote of thanks, Dr. Kayode Babalola, Chairman of NaijAid UK, expressed appreciation to the well-wishers and supporters whose presence made the evening memorable.

As music and celebration filled the air, the significance of the occasion became unmistakable. The evening marked not only 75 remarkable years of life but also the enduring legacy of a woman whose journey, from a young girl in Ode-Aye to an award-winning entrepreneur and matriarch, continues to inspire service across generations.

It was more than a birthday. It was a celebration of resilience, faith, enterprise, and the quiet power of a mother whose influence continues to impact families and community alike.

