Season Three of Damilola Mike-Bamiloye’s Series “Abattoir” is On The Way | Check Out the BTS Photos

The buzz surrounding Damilola Mike-Bamiloye‘s upcoming new season of the web series “Abattoir,” is continuing to build and now the first look at photos of the cast in character have been released.

The web series stars Damiloye Mike-Bamiloye, Kayode Owojori, Moses Korede Are, Kayode Babalola, to mention a few.

Giving fans a first glimpse straight from the set of the movie, the writer and producer Damilola posted a few photos of the cast in character with the caption; “Abattoir season 3 is cooking cover design @ara_effect.”

Season two concluded in March, and the upcoming season should be available on YouTube by the end of 2021.

If you haven’t seen seasons one and two of the series, go here to catch up.

Check out the photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damilola Mike-Bamiloye (@damilolamikebamiloye)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damilola Mike-Bamiloye (@damilolamikebamiloye)