Calling on all Chocolate Lovers! This is the Fudgiest Cake You’ll Ever Taste

This rich, moist chocolate fudge cake from Easy Quick Recipes is the perfect dessert for any occasion
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

If you’ve been craving something soft, chocolatey, and easy to whip up without the fuss, this chocolate fudge cake by Easy Quick Recipes might just be the answer. It’s perfect for a midweek pick-me-up or a laid-back weekend dessert, and you don’t need fancy tools or a huge cake tin, just a few basics and a sweet tooth.

Start by mixing cocoa powder with warm milk and setting it aside. Then, in a bigger bowl, go in with the dry ingredients—plain flour, baking powder, and sugar—and mix everything until it’s even. Crack in your eggs, add the butter, and pour in that cocoa paste you made earlier. Whisk gently on low speed for about a minute, and don’t forget to give it a stir in between so it all comes together nicely.

Once your batter is ready, pour it into a baking pan and let it bake in a preheated oven at 175°C (that’s 350°F) for 35 to 40 minutes. It’ll rise beautifully and fill your kitchen with that warm, chocolate cake smell we all love.

Now for the ganache. Just microwave milk chocolate and heavy cream together for a minute, give it a good mix (no whisking needed this time), and your ganache is ready to go. Spread it generously over the warm cake, top with colourful sprinkles, and let it chill for about 15 minutes.

That’s it. A small chocolate fudge cake that’s gooey, rich, and easy to love. Watch how it all came together below.

