Mercy Chinwo’s “When You Say A Thing” Music Video Is a Reminder That Miracles Still Happen

In the mood for some praise jam? Mercy Chinwo has got you with a brand-new single, “When You Say A Thing”, and what’s more, it comes with a music video that might just leave you a little teary-eyed, in a good way.

In this latest release, Mercy Chinwo delivers a soul-stirring message about the power of God’s word. The song is anchored in the belief that when God speaks, things shift. She calls Him Ekueme, the One who fulfils His promises, and with each lyric, she drives home a sense of divine certainty and hope.

The video, directed by Director Pink, opens with Mercy singing with conviction as emotional scenes unfold around her. A young boy plays guitar in the rain, a man grapples with unemployment, and a woman without shelter takes refuge under a roadside shed. All of them are caught in moments of hardship and silence. But then, something shifts. Each of them stares into a mirror and sees a new version of themselves: the boy dressed in a school uniform, the man in better clothes embracing a loved one, and the woman walking into a new home.

“When You Say A Thing” blends Mercy Chinwo’s uplifting sound with powerful storytelling. It is a visual and musical reminder that no matter how hard things get, there is always a promise worth holding on to.

Watch below