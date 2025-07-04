Football Legends, Fans & Friends Honour Peter Rufai Following His Passing

Peter Rufai, the former Nigerian national team goalkeeper widely remembered as “Dodo Mayana,” passed away on Thursday at the age of 61.

His passing was confirmed by a Lagos State Government official, following a long illness that had kept him out of the public eye in recent months. Although his family has not yet issued a formal statement, tributes have steadily poured in from across the Nigerian football community and beyond.

Rufai was part of a golden generation of Super Eagles players. He earned 65 caps for Nigeria, featured in two FIFA World Cups, and stood in goal during Nigeria’s victorious 1994 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Tunisia. His performances during the 1990s — calm under pressure, confident between the posts — helped define an era of Nigerian football.

He played professionally in six countries, starting at Stationery Stores in Lagos and moving on to clubs in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain. He brought with him a style that balanced showmanship and discipline, often commanding attention without demanding it.

On Thursday, the Super Eagles described him in a post as “a towering figure in Nigerian football history whose contributions would never be forgotten.”

That nickname, “Dodo Mayana,” followed him throughout his career. Fans coined it in recognition of his agility and dramatic saves, and over time it became a shorthand for a goalkeeper who could read the rhythm of a game and shift it in Nigeria’s favour.

Rufai’s influence reached beyond the pitch. After retirement, he focused on youth development through his goalkeeping academy, mentoring the next generation and sharing the knowledge that had taken him across continents.

Quick Facts About Peter Rufai (Dodo Mayana)

Born August 24, 1963, in Oshodi, Lagos, into a royal family from Idimu

Earned 65 caps for the Nigerian national team

Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups

Helped Nigeria win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia

Played for clubs in Nigeria, Benin, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain

Famously scored a penalty during a 6–0 win over Ethiopia in the 1993 AFCON qualifiers

Nicknamed “Dodo Mayana” for his speed and acrobatic goalkeeping

Founded the Staruf Goalkeeping Academy to mentor young talents

See how Nigerians are honouring Dodo Mayana’s legacy:

Peter Rufai will always be remembered, not just as one of Nigeria’s finest goalkeepers, but as a legend who wore our colors with passion and immense pride. May his soul rest in perfect peace. pic.twitter.com/A6fwpx3epx — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) July 3, 2025

🇳🇬🕊️ Forever in our hearts, Dodo Mayana. We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion. Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond. Rest well, Peter Rufai. 💚#SuperEagles #AFCON pic.twitter.com/9x7XEwE58a — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) July 3, 2025

Cant believe im typing this – a post to bid farewell to a true giant of Nigerian football, Peter Rufai. Your heroic reflexes and unwavering presence between the posts brought us moments of pride on the world stage. ⚽🧤 May your spirit continue to inspire future generations of… pic.twitter.com/8OeRwndUpX — Ahmed Musa (MON) (OON) 🎖️🎖️ (@Ahmedmusa718) July 3, 2025

We at Enyimba FC are saddened to hear of the death of Nigerian football legend Peter Rufai, popularly known as DodoMayana. Our thoughts are with the Rufai family at this point of grief and the entire football community 🕊️🕯️ pic.twitter.com/2PV9cxK7kq — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) July 3, 2025

Yesterday We lost a gigantic legend, my team mate,room mate and a friend, Peter Rufai. This has been deeply painful to digest and i slept badly! “Dodomayana” Thanks for all the jokes,safes and advice. God bless. we miss you already . R.I.P Bro pic.twitter.com/CKJsFt77HV — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) July 4, 2025

