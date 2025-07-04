Football Legends, Fans & Friends Honour Peter Rufai Following His Passing

Connect with us

Following his passing, the football world is honouring Peter Rufai, fondly known as Dodo Mayana, the legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper whose legacy still resonates across Nigeria and beyond.
Photo Credit: Peter Rufai/Instagram

Peter Rufai, the former Nigerian national team goalkeeper widely remembered as “Dodo Mayana,” passed away on Thursday at the age of 61.

His passing was confirmed by a Lagos State Government official, following a long illness that had kept him out of the public eye in recent months. Although his family has not yet issued a formal statement, tributes have steadily poured in from across the Nigerian football community and beyond.

Rufai was part of a golden generation of Super Eagles players. He earned 65 caps for Nigeria, featured in two FIFA World Cups, and stood in goal during Nigeria’s victorious 1994 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Tunisia. His performances during the 1990s — calm under pressure, confident between the posts — helped define an era of Nigerian football.

He played professionally in six countries, starting at Stationery Stores in Lagos and moving on to clubs in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain. He brought with him a style that balanced showmanship and discipline, often commanding attention without demanding it.

On Thursday, the Super Eagles described him in a post as “a towering figure in Nigerian football history whose contributions would never be forgotten.”

That nickname, “Dodo Mayana,” followed him throughout his career. Fans coined it in recognition of his agility and dramatic saves, and over time it became a shorthand for a goalkeeper who could read the rhythm of a game and shift it in Nigeria’s favour.

Rufai’s influence reached beyond the pitch. After retirement, he focused on youth development through his goalkeeping academy, mentoring the next generation and sharing the knowledge that had taken him across continents.

Quick Facts About Peter Rufai (Dodo Mayana)

  • Born August 24, 1963, in Oshodi, Lagos, into a royal family from Idimu
  • Earned 65 caps for the Nigerian national team
  • Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups
  • Helped Nigeria win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia
  • Played for clubs in Nigeria, Benin, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain
  • Famously scored a penalty during a 6–0 win over Ethiopia in the 1993 AFCON qualifiers
  • Nicknamed “Dodo Mayana” for his speed and acrobatic goalkeeping
  • Founded the Staruf Goalkeeping Academy to mentor young talents

See how Nigerians are honouring Dodo Mayana’s legacy:

 

 

