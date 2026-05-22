Meet Segun Aina, the 39-Year-Old Computer Engineering Professor Appointed as JAMB Registrar

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has a new registrar!

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Professor Segun Aina to lead the board, succeeding Professor Is-haq Oloyede, whose two term tenure expires on July 31, 2026. Professor Aina, who will be 40 in July, is a distinguished academic and systems expert with extensive experience in national examination systems, digital infrastructure, and public sector institutional reform. He makes history as JAMB’s youngest registrar.

If his name sounds familiar, it is because he is a major trailblazer in academia. At 39, he became one of Nigeria’s youngest Computer Engineering professors at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife. Interestingly, his journey with JAMB actually comes full circle, as he began his career with the board during his National Youth Service, gaining foundational experience in national admissions and data driven institutional processes. Those early insights have shaped his ongoing contributions to examination reform and systems optimisation.

Professor Aina operates at the intersection of technology, policy, and institutional transformation. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent, an MSc in Internet Computing and Network Security, and a PhD in Digital Signal Processing, both from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom. He has also completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

With over 15 years of post graduation experience, he has advised federal and state governments on system design, digital transition, and operational reform. He has also served as a consultant to major examination bodies, including NECO, NABTEB, and various State Ministries of Education, providing expertise on ICT systems, examination integrity, and digital process optimization.

He is a member of several professional bodies, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).