Nigeria Centre for Disease Control & Prevention Issues Advisory Following International Hantavirus Reports

If you have seen the word “Hantavirus” trending online in recent days and wondered what it means for you here in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has stepped in with a clear, official statement — and the first thing to know is that there is currently no confirmed case of Hantavirus in Nigeria.

The NCDC released a Public Health Advisory this week in response to reports of a Hantavirus cluster linked to international cruise ship travel involving multiple countries. While the situation is being actively monitored, the overall risk to the Nigerian public remains low. That said, the NCDC wants Nigerians informed, and so do we.

So What Exactly Is Hantavirus?

Hantaviruses are viruses primarily carried by rodents. Humans can become infected through contact with infected rodents or through exposure to their urine, droppings, saliva, or contaminated dust. It is not a virus that spreads from person to person in the way that many people might assume, which is important context when you see alarming headlines.

Symptoms to be aware of include fever, fatigue and body aches, headaches, and stomach-related discomfort. In more severe cases, difficulty breathing can occur. If you have recently travelled internationally and are experiencing any combination of these symptoms, it is worth seeking medical attention and mentioning your travel history to your doctor.

Note: Unlike many respiratory viruses, Hantavirus does not typically spread from person to person.

How to Protect Yourself and Your Household

The good news is that the steps to protect yourself are straightforward and largely involve good hygiene and household practices that are worth keeping up regardless of any specific outbreak.

Keep your environment clean and free of conditions that attract rodents. Store food properly in sealed containers and dispose of waste safely and regularly. Avoid contact with rodents and their droppings wherever possible, and wash your hands regularly, particularly after handling waste or spending time in spaces that may be rodent-prone.

Stay Informed, Stay Calm

The NCDC is actively monitoring the situation and strengthening surveillance for emerging infectious diseases across the country. Their advisory is a precautionary measure, not a cause for alarm.

As always, rely only on verified updates from official public health authorities — the NCDC, the World Health Organisation, and your state health ministries — and avoid sharing unverified information on social media. In moments like these, accurate information is genuinely the most protective thing you can pass on.

We will keep you updated as the situation develops.