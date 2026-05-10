Veekee James Dressed Osas Ighodaro in Red Crystal Bands and 400 Metal Sponges for AMVCA 2026

For the past few years, one of the most reliable things about the AMVCA red carpet has been this: Veekee James will dress Osas Ighodaro, and it will stop the room. The designer and her muse have built one of the most exciting creative partnerships in Nigerian fashion, and every AMVCA season, they raise the bar on what they did the year before. Last night at the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, they did not just raise it — they moved it to an entirely different building.

Two looks. Two completely distinct statements. Both photographed by Felix Crown, with makeup by Damola Adeniji. Here is a proper breakdown of each.

Look One — Let’s Call It The Pulse

If you saw this look and immediately stopped scrolling, that was the correct response. Veekee James constructed a floor-length sculptural gown from horizontal red bands of fabric layered over a sheer nude base, each band edged with red crystal trim that adds texture and depth to every layer. The column silhouette is narrow and precise through the body, but the real statement is the collar.

A dramatic, oversized structured piece that rises well above the shoulders and frames the neck and face, it transforms the entire look from a gown into something closer to architecture. In one of the campaign images, the collar is folded entirely forward over the face, removing Osas from the frame and turning the garment into a freestanding art object. Felix Crown shot the look against a deep red digital backdrop featuring concentric circles and a heartbeat waveform, and the name The Pulse feels like the only fitting description for what you are looking at.

Look Two — The Ballgown Made From 400 Metal Sponges

Then came the silver look, and with it, one of the most fascinating construction details we have heard about a Nigerian-designed gown in a long time. The bodice is a heavily embellished corset in silver, fitted and sheer in sections, covered in crystal and bead detailing with sculpted three-dimensional forms at the bust. A high choker-style chain necklace finishes the neckline, and the contrast between the structured, close-fitting top half and what comes below is genuinely dramatic.

The skirt is an enormous, billowing ball gown in pale silver-grey tulle, and covering every inch of it are circular disc-shaped appliqués that give the surface a rich, layered appearance. Those appliqués are 400 metal sponges — repurposed, shaped, and sewn onto a couture ball gown to create one of the most unexpected and genuinely original design choices we have seen on an AMVCA look. The result is a skirt that looks like it belongs in a gallery, with a long train that extends generously behind her.

Sheer gloves on one hand, a ring, earrings, and a neat updo with soft face-framing pieces completed the picture. Felix Crown photographed this look in two settings — a clean studio backdrop and a dramatically lit textured wall with a sharp diagonal shaft of light — and both versions are worth looking at properly.

Veekee James has firmly established herself as the designer who understands exactly what Osas Ighodaro is capable of carrying, and Osas has proven year after year that she is the perfect collaborator for a designer willing to take real creative risks. Last night was their best showing yet, and we are already wondering what they will do next year.

See more photos below:

First look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Second look