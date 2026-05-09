Let’s Start! Osas Ighodaro Opens the AMVCAs in Sculptural Crimson by Veekee James

Trust us when we say we are currently playing Fela Kuti’s “Let’s Start” while writing this, because there could not be a more fitting soundtrack for Osas Ighodaro opening the 2026 AMVCAs in this look.

Before the first guest had even properly stepped onto the red carpet, Osas had already started the conversation around AMVCA fashion tonight. The bar is already exceptionally high.

Designed by Veekee James, the look feels less like a traditional red carpet gown and more like a sculptural study in movement, structure, and form. This is not a dress that asks politely for attention. It occupies space immediately.

The gown is constructed from structured horizontal crimson bands wrapped around the body in a continuous spiral, creating a helix effect that pulls the eye upward from hem to head almost automatically. The negative space between the bands creates the illusion of a naked dress, but the construction is so architectural and precise that the overall effect feels more sculptural than revealing.

Then the silhouette shifts.

At the hip, the bands extend outward into a sharp rectangular structure that interrupts the shape of the gown completely, adding tension and dimension to the look. And just when you think you have fully taken it in, your eyes move upward to the headpiece: a towering frame encasing her head entirely, dissolving the boundary between garment and wearer until both become part of the same visual composition.

Everything is rendered in saturated crimson, down to the crystals lining the bands. They add texture and depth, but never overpower the structure itself. The restraint there matters because the construction is already doing so much visually.

Makeup was done by Damola Adeniji, while photography came from Felix Crown. Every detail of this moment feels carefully considered.

Veekee James has consistently pushed at the boundaries of occasionwear in Nigerian fashion, and this piece easily ranks among the boldest creations to come from her atelier so far.

AMVCA 12 has officially begun, and Osas Ighodaro made sure nobody missed the opening scene.