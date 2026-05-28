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Gold Sequins, Black Tulle & an Ivory Train — Naomi Osaka Is Winning at Roland-Garros 2026

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Gold Sequins, Black Tulle & an Ivory Train — Naomi Osaka Is Winning at Roland-Garros 2026

Naomi Osaka wore two custom looks across her first two matches at Roland-Garros 2026 — a gold sequined Nike dress with a black Kevin Germanier tulle skirt against Laura Siegemund on 26 May, and a gold Nike bomber jacket with an ivory Kevin Germanier tulle train against Donna Vekić on 28 May. She won both matches.
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Naomi Osaka in two outfits at Roland-Garros 2026 — a gold sequined Nike dress with black Kevin Germanier tulle skirt for her first-round match against Laura Siegemund on 26 May, and a gold sequined Nike bomber jacket with ivory tulle train for her second-round match against Donna Vekić on 28 May

Side by side of Naomi Osaka’s two French Open 2026 looks at Roland-Garros — the black Kevin Germanier tulle skirt over a gold Nike sequined dress worn against Laura Siegemund, and the gold Nike bomber jacket with ivory Kevin Germanier tulle train worn against Donna Vekić

Naomi Osaka has made Grand Slam court entrances an art form all of their own, and Roland-Garros 2026 is her latest canvas. Two matches in, two completely different looks, two wins. The four-time Grand Slam champion is doing exactly what she always does — keeping everyone guessing.

For her first-round match against Germany’s Laura Siegemund on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Tuesday, 26 May, Osaka walked out wearing a black corset and matching pleated cascading black tulle skirt that skimmed the red clay, layered over a gold sequined Nike performance dress striped with sequins that caught the Paris sunshine. Once she shed the outer layers, the full gold dress was revealed underneath — sleeveless, vertically patterned, and built for the court. Her hair was pulled into sleek face-framing cornrows feeding into a high textured bun.

Naomi Osaka stands on Court Suzanne-Lenglen holding her racket in a gold sequined Nike dress and black Kevin Germanier tulle skirt during her first-round French Open 2026 match against Laura Siegemund on 26 May

Naomi Osaka on court at Roland-Garros 2026 during her first-round win over Laura Siegemund, wearing a gold sequined Nike playing dress layered under a black Kevin Germanier upcycled tulle maxi skirt. Photo Credit: Roland-Garros/Instagram

The outer garments were designed by Swiss couturier Kevin Germanier using upcycled materials, while Nike custom-built the gold performance dress underneath. She won the match 6-3, 7-6(3). In her post-match interview, she described the inspiration simply: “You know the Eiffel Tower at night when it’s sparkly? I think I look like that a little bit,” adding that she packed plain backup dresses just in case the umpire objected to the heavy metallic reflection in the Paris sun.

For her second-round match against Croatia’s Donna Vekić on Court Simonne-Mathieu on Thursday, 28 May, Osaka switched the palette entirely. She arrived in a metallic gold bomber jacket over the same sequined gold Nike playing dress, this time offset by a flowing ivory tulle train extending from the waist — a warmer, more luminous contrast to the all-black outer layers from the first round.

Naomi Osaka walks onto Court Simonne-Mathieu in a gold sequined bomber jacket and ivory tulle train for her second-round French Open 2026 match against Donna Vekić on 28 May

: Naomi Osaka entering Court Simonne-Mathieu at Roland-Garros 2026 for her second-round match against Donna Vekić, wearing a metallic gold Nike bomber jacket over a sequined playing dress with an ivory Kevin Germanier tulle train. Photo Credit: WTA/Instagram

She removed the jacket and train before play, handing them to a ball kid to clear the court. She won that match too, 7-6(1), 6-4, reaching the third round of the French Open for the first time in seven years. When a reporter noted the outfit change after the match, Osaka was characteristically unbothered. “I like to keep people on their toes. I feel like there’s a community that’s been built over my on-court outfits. I just like to keep you guys guessing. I really enjoy that you guys enjoy.”

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