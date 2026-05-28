Gold Sequins, Black Tulle & an Ivory Train — Naomi Osaka Is Winning at Roland-Garros 2026

Naomi Osaka has made Grand Slam court entrances an art form all of their own, and Roland-Garros 2026 is her latest canvas. Two matches in, two completely different looks, two wins. The four-time Grand Slam champion is doing exactly what she always does — keeping everyone guessing.

For her first-round match against Germany’s Laura Siegemund on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Tuesday, 26 May, Osaka walked out wearing a black corset and matching pleated cascading black tulle skirt that skimmed the red clay, layered over a gold sequined Nike performance dress striped with sequins that caught the Paris sunshine. Once she shed the outer layers, the full gold dress was revealed underneath — sleeveless, vertically patterned, and built for the court. Her hair was pulled into sleek face-framing cornrows feeding into a high textured bun.

The outer garments were designed by Swiss couturier Kevin Germanier using upcycled materials, while Nike custom-built the gold performance dress underneath. She won the match 6-3, 7-6(3). In her post-match interview, she described the inspiration simply: “You know the Eiffel Tower at night when it’s sparkly? I think I look like that a little bit,” adding that she packed plain backup dresses just in case the umpire objected to the heavy metallic reflection in the Paris sun.

For her second-round match against Croatia’s Donna Vekić on Court Simonne-Mathieu on Thursday, 28 May, Osaka switched the palette entirely. She arrived in a metallic gold bomber jacket over the same sequined gold Nike playing dress, this time offset by a flowing ivory tulle train extending from the waist — a warmer, more luminous contrast to the all-black outer layers from the first round.

She removed the jacket and train before play, handing them to a ball kid to clear the court. She won that match too, 7-6(1), 6-4, reaching the third round of the French Open for the first time in seven years. When a reporter noted the outfit change after the match, Osaka was characteristically unbothered. “I like to keep people on their toes. I feel like there’s a community that’s been built over my on-court outfits. I just like to keep you guys guessing. I really enjoy that you guys enjoy.”

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