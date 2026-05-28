Kids FM Festival 3.0 Welcomed Over 3,000 Families In A Celebration of Joy, Inclusion and Community Lagos

More than 3,000 people came together on May 27, 2026, for the highly anticipated Kids FM Festival 3.0, a colourful and exciting celebration hosted by Kids FM, Nigeria’s pioneer radio station dedicated to families and children.

The festival marked the station’s third major family event since its launch on May 26, 2024, and featured an unforgettable mix of games, music, food, entertainment, giveaways, and prizes that created lasting memories for children and parents alike.

Filled with laughter, excitement, and community spirit, the event reflected the heart of what Kids FM represents: creating meaningful experiences where families from different backgrounds can connect, have fun, and feel a sense of belonging.

Built on the pillars of fun, education, and aspiration, Kids FM continues to champion content and initiatives that inspire children while supporting families through engaging and enriching experiences.

Beyond entertainment, the station remains committed to helping bridge the inequality gap in society by creating platforms where every family feels represented, appreciated, and included regardless of background or status.

Speaking on the success of the festival, the Programme Manager, Yvonne Okhaifoh, described the turnout and atmosphere as a powerful reminder of the importance of safe, joyful, and inclusive spaces for children and families:

“Kids FM Festival 3.0 was a beautiful celebration of togetherness. Seeing thousands of families share moments of happiness and connection reinforces our commitment to building a platform where every child feels valued and every family feels welcome.”

Since launching in 2024, Kids FM has continued to redefine family broadcasting in Nigeria by combining entertainment with purpose-driven programming tailored to children and parents.

Following the success of Festival 3.0, the station says it remains committed to expanding its reach and creating even more impactful experiences for families across the country.

About Kids FM

Kids FM is Nigeria’s pioneer family-focused radio station with children at the core of its vision. Through fun, educational, and inspiring content, the station is dedicated to enriching family life while promoting inclusion, creativity, and community connection.

Media Contact:

Kids FM Communications Team

TikTok, Facebook & X: @kidsfmng

IG: @kid.fm.ng

YouTube: @KidsFMNigeria

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for KidsFM