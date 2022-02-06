Meet the 119 Challengers and Builders of the 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa

The Future Awards Africa Themed “Celebrating Challengers and Builders” is celebrating trailblazers that have chosen to defy the status quo and redefine the norm in their various fields within the past year. Making the list of this year’s award nominees are fabrication engineer and designer of Nigeria’s first carbon fibre car, Jerry Mallo; Founder Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya; Social media influencer and popular #EndSARS campaigner, Rinu Oduala, Kannywood actress Maryam Yahaya, Plateau-born fashion model, Davou Pwajok; sustainability expert and CEO Prunedge, Joel Ogunsola; Nigerian-Canadian fashion designer, Andrea Inyama; and Nigerian Afro-Fusion singer, songwriter and record producer Daniel ‘Buju’ Benson.

Commenting on the nominations, Senior Advisor, The Future Project, Bukonla Adebakin, stated the importance of celebrating individuals who have made immense contributions towards developing the continent.

With the collapse and restructuring of systems that have occurred in Nigeria in recent times, it is expedient that we celebrate young African leaders who have worked tirelessly to advance the continent through contributions made in their various fields,” she said. We owe most of Africa’s progress to these young people who are moving the needle and shaping narratives. We are delighted to honour not just them but the amazing work they have done. They have proved that they’re not just the leaders of tomorrow but the legends of today.” she concluded.

Read full profiles of nominees and honorees here

This Edition of “The Future Awards Africa” holds on February 20, 2022, at the Federal Palace Hotel. TFAA is brought to you by The Future Project, powered by Zedcrest. The official hashtag for the 16th edition are #TFAA16, #ChallengersandBuilders. Follow @tfaafrica for more information or call +2348022226712.

Please note that there is a one week window opened to the public for any complaints as regards the category nominees. All Inquiries should be directed to [email protected]

Meet the Challengers and Builders:

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR CONTENT CREATION

Isaac ‘Zicsaloma’ Aloma (30)

Tayo Aina (29)

Onyekwelu ‘Jenni Frank’ Jennifer Ebere (27)

Apaokagi ‘Taaooma’ Maryam (22)

Emmanuel ‘Mr Funny’ Ejekwu (26)

Bukunmi ‘Kie-kie’ Adeaga-Ilori (31)

Tobi ‘Street Church’ Oreoluwa (31)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ADVOCACY & ACTIVISM

Solomon Ayodele (29)

Wilson Atumeyi (29)

Rinu Oduala (23)

Kemi Olawoye/Adeloye Olanrewaju (27/30)

Fatima Tafoki (24)

Naima Idris Usman (27)

Shedrack Danladi (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR COMMUNITY ACTION

Vera David-Emesiobum (31)

Tunde Onakoya (27)

Blessing Ingyape (31)

Saratu Ishaya Abdullahi (27)

Aliyu Umar Sadiq (24)

Amin Ameen (29)

Ibrahim ‘Flag boy’ Adebanjo Akinwunmi (25)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MUSIC

Joseph ‘Joeboy’ Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus (24)

Adedamola ‘Fireboy’ Ade Folahan (26)

Oyinkansola ‘Ayra Starr’ Aderibigbe (19)

Chukwuka ‘Ckay’ Ekweani (26)

Stanley ‘Omah Lay’ Didia (24)

Daniel ‘Buju’ Benson (24)

Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi (26)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

Adeyemi Adetunji (31)

Daphne Akatugba (31)

David Oyawoye (30)

Khalil Nur Khalil (28)

Ifeadi Anigbobu (30)

Abiodun Animashaun (30)

Blossom Egbude (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACTING

Teniola Aladese (28)

Maryam Yahhaya (24)

Nengi Adoki (31)

Temi Ami (30)

Emeka Nwagbaraocha (28)

Abayomi Alvin (27)

Bimbo Ademoye (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR JOURNALISM

S.I Ohumu (25)

Abdulbaki Aliyu Jari (30)

Laila Johnson-Salami (24)

Elfredah Kevin-Alerechi (28)

Yvonne Okhaifoh (28)

Chisom Peter Job (22)

Agbaje Ayomide (22)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR LAWYER

Oyinkansola Fawehinmi Foza (25)

Mobolaji Oriola (27)

Damilola Wright (29)

Iredumare Opeyemi (29)

Oluwaseun Ayansola (29)

Monisola Tayo-Oyetibo (29)

Kelechi Ibe (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FILM

Michael Omonua (32)

Akay Mason (28)

Kayode Kasum (30)

Dada ‘Oluwadabest’ Temitope (29)

Victor Edem (25)

Nora Awolowo (22)

Abdul Tijani ‘Abdul TJ” Ahmed (27)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Omoye Abulimen (28)

Olatunji Adenike Rukayat (28)

Lade Lois Olaiya (27)

Jerry Mallo (27)

Jumoke Dada (27)

Ore Rusewe (26)

Joel Ogunsola (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR TECHNOLOGY

Kennedy Ekezie (24)

Abubaka Nur Khalil (21)

Dare Adekoya (28)

Yanmo Omoregbe (28)

Timi Ajiboye (28)

Hanu Fejiro (26)

Eluan Ben (24)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ART AND LITERATURE

Chigozie Obi (24)

Mayowa ‘Shutabug’ Alabi (27)

Niyi Okeowo (27)

Renike Olusanya (27)

Eloghosa Osunde

Tj Benson (30)

Arinze Ifeakandu (27)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Dr. Chinonso ‘Aproko Dr‘ Egemba (31)

Dr. Chioma ‘Dr Zobo’ Nwakanma (31)

Princess Ifeoma Ike (30)

Dr. Cassandra Akinde (30)

Dr. Opeyemi Adeyemi (29)

Dinatu Emmanuel Ishaku (26)

Odunola Olabintan (25)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT

Mufid Sulaiman Abubakar (29)

Ikanna Okim (23)

Asaka Ewerechukwu Favour (21)

Goodness Adesewa (24)

Uchechi Promise Echefu (29)

Joseph Oloruntola Adeola (28)

Uzoaku Odinachukwu Amadi (24)

Dr Joy Adesina (24)

Elizabeth Ekeoseye (21)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FASHION

Weizdhurm Franklyn (30)

King Davids (28)

Temitayo Ilesanmi Nathan (28)

Seun Olopade (28)

Bolajo Fawehinmi (30)

Mariam Afolabi (28)

Davou Pwajok (24)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR

Mohammed Salah (Egypt) 29

Angeline Makore (Zimbabwe) 25

Jerry Mallo (Nigeria) 27

Andrea Inyama (Nigeria) 28

Lelise Neme (Ethiopia) 29

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR SERVICE TO YOUNG PEOPLE

Femi Falana

Tony Eleumelu

Aisha Yesufu

Dr. Akintoye Akindele

Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

Atedo Peterside

Olowogboyega A. Olayemi

BellaNaija is a media partner for TFAA