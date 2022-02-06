Connect with us

Events

Meet the 119 Challengers and Builders of the 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa

Events

To mark the Cervical Cancer Month, Giving.ng Partners with The 100k Club to Offer Free Screening to Over 400 Women in Lagos

Events Promotions

Anticipate! The Sponsor & Host Reveal for 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Series 2 -The Rebirth|February 6

Events

Aquafina rewards Winners of Future Face Africa Contest with 1 Million Naira each

Events Promotions

RJ4 Launches in Lagos & is Set to Redefine Luxury Retailing and Experiences | Get the Scoop

Events Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Falz & Kizz Daniel Showed Up & Out for Wande Coal's Urban Live Session | See Photos

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Experience the "Trace Made In Africa" Afro Urban Festival in Portugal | June 2022

Events

Shattu Sani Garko, Adesua Etomi Wellington Announced as Ambassadors for Siri Beauty and Perfumed Soap

Events Promotions

Leky Mills unveils Teni as Brand Ambassador at its Easy-To-Cook Yam Products Launch

Events

Meet the 119 Challengers and Builders of the 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Future Awards Africa Themed “Celebrating Challengers and Builders” is celebrating trailblazers that have chosen to defy the status quo and redefine the norm in their various fields within the past year. Making the list of this year’s award nominees are fabrication engineer and designer of Nigeria’s first carbon fibre car, Jerry Mallo; Founder Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya; Social media influencer and popular #EndSARS campaigner, Rinu Oduala, Kannywood actress Maryam Yahaya, Plateau-born fashion model, Davou Pwajok; sustainability expert and CEO Prunedge, Joel Ogunsola; Nigerian-Canadian fashion designer, Andrea Inyama; and Nigerian Afro-Fusion singer, songwriter and record producer Daniel ‘Buju’ Benson.

Commenting on the nominations, Senior Advisor, The Future Project, Bukonla Adebakin, stated the importance of celebrating individuals who have made immense contributions towards developing the continent.

With the collapse and restructuring of systems that have occurred in Nigeria in recent times, it is expedient that we celebrate young African leaders who have worked tirelessly to advance the continent through contributions made in their various fields,” she said.

We owe most of Africa’s progress to these young people who are moving the needle and shaping narratives. We are delighted to honour not just them but the amazing work they have done. They have proved that they’re not just the leaders of tomorrow but the legends of today.” she concluded.

Read full profiles of nominees and honorees here 

This Edition of “The Future Awards Africa” holds on February 20, 2022, at the Federal Palace Hotel. TFAA is brought to you by The Future Project, powered by Zedcrest. The official hashtag for the 16th edition are #TFAA16, #ChallengersandBuilders. Follow @tfaafrica for more information or call +2348022226712.

Please note that there is a one week window opened to the public for any complaints as regards the category nominees. All Inquiries should be directed to [email protected]

Meet the Challengers and Builders:

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR CONTENT CREATION

Isaac ‘Zicsaloma’ Aloma (30)

Tayo Aina (29)

Onyekwelu ‘Jenni Frank’ Jennifer Ebere  (27)

Apaokagi ‘Taaooma’ Maryam (22)

Emmanuel ‘Mr Funny’ Ejekwu (26)

Bukunmi ‘Kie-kie’ Adeaga-Ilori (31)

Tobi ‘Street Church’ Oreoluwa (31)

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ADVOCACY & ACTIVISM

Solomon Ayodele (29)

Wilson Atumeyi (29)

Rinu Oduala (23)

Kemi Olawoye/Adeloye Olanrewaju (27/30)

Fatima Tafoki    (24)

Naima Idris Usman (27)

Shedrack Danladi (29)

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR COMMUNITY ACTION 

Vera David-Emesiobum (31)

Tunde Onakoya (27)

Blessing Ingyape (31)

Saratu Ishaya Abdullahi (27)

Aliyu Umar Sadiq (24)

Amin Ameen (29)

Ibrahim ‘Flag boy’ Adebanjo Akinwunmi (25)

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MUSIC

Joseph ‘Joeboy’ Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus (24)

Adedamola ‘Fireboy’ Ade Folahan (26)

Oyinkansola ‘Ayra Starr’ Aderibigbe (19)

Chukwuka ‘Ckay’ Ekweani (26)

Stanley ‘Omah Lay’ Didia (24)

Daniel ‘Buju’ Benson (24)

Temilade ‘Tems’ Openiyi (26)

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

Adeyemi Adetunji (31)

Daphne Akatugba (31)

David Oyawoye (30)

Khalil Nur Khalil (28)

Ifeadi Anigbobu (30)

Abiodun Animashaun (30)

Blossom Egbude (28)

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACTING

Teniola Aladese (28)

Maryam Yahhaya (24)

Nengi Adoki (31)

Temi Ami (30)

Emeka Nwagbaraocha (28)

Abayomi Alvin (27)

Bimbo Ademoye (30) 

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR JOURNALISM

S.I Ohumu (25)

Abdulbaki Aliyu Jari (30)

Laila Johnson-Salami (24)

Elfredah Kevin-Alerechi (28)

Yvonne Okhaifoh (28)

Chisom Peter Job (22)

Agbaje Ayomide (22)

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR LAWYER

Oyinkansola Fawehinmi Foza (25)

Mobolaji Oriola (27)

Damilola Wright (29)

Iredumare Opeyemi (29)

Oluwaseun Ayansola (29)

Monisola Tayo-Oyetibo (29)

Kelechi Ibe (28) 

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FILM

Michael Omonua (32)

Akay Mason (28)

Kayode Kasum (30)

Dada ‘Oluwadabest’ Temitope (29)

Victor Edem (25)

Nora Awolowo (22)

Abdul Tijani ‘Abdul TJ” Ahmed (27)        

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Omoye Abulimen (28)   

Olatunji Adenike Rukayat (28)

Lade Lois Olaiya (27)

Jerry Mallo (27)

Jumoke Dada (27)

Ore Rusewe (26)

Joel Ogunsola (28) 

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR TECHNOLOGY 

Kennedy Ekezie (24)

Abubaka Nur Khalil (21)

Dare Adekoya (28)

Yanmo Omoregbe (28)

Timi Ajiboye (28)

Hanu Fejiro (26)

Eluan Ben (24) 

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ART AND LITERATURE

Chigozie Obi (24)

Mayowa ‘Shutabug’ Alabi (27)

Niyi Okeowo (27)

Renike Olusanya (27)

Eloghosa Osunde          

Tj Benson (30)

Arinze Ifeakandu (27) 

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Dr. Chinonso ‘Aproko Dr‘ Egemba (31)

Dr. Chioma ‘Dr Zobo’ Nwakanma (31)

Princess Ifeoma Ike (30)

Dr. Cassandra Akinde (30)

Dr. Opeyemi Adeyemi (29)

Dinatu Emmanuel Ishaku (26)

Odunola Olabintan (25) 

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT

Mufid Sulaiman Abubakar (29)

Ikanna Okim (23)

Asaka Ewerechukwu Favour (21)

Goodness Adesewa (24)

Uchechi Promise Echefu (29)

Joseph Oloruntola Adeola (28)

Uzoaku Odinachukwu Amadi (24)

Dr Joy Adesina (24)

Elizabeth Ekeoseye (21) 

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FASHION

Weizdhurm Franklyn (30)

King Davids (28)

Temitayo Ilesanmi Nathan (28)

Seun Olopade (28)

Bolajo Fawehinmi (30)

Mariam Afolabi (28)

Davou Pwajok (24)

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR

Mohammed Salah (Egypt) 29

Angeline Makore (Zimbabwe) 25

Jerry Mallo (Nigeria) 27

Andrea Inyama (Nigeria) 28

Lelise Neme (Ethiopia) 29

 

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR SERVICE TO YOUNG PEOPLE

Femi Falana

Tony Eleumelu

Aisha Yesufu

Dr. Akintoye Akindele

Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi

Atedo Peterside

Olowogboyega A. Olayemi 

 

BellaNaija is a media partner for TFAA

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php