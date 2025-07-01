Chimamanda Adichie’s Dream Count Homecoming Tour Kicks Off in Lagos with a Rockstar Welcome

Lagos lit up on Friday, June 27th, 2025, as literary icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie launched the Nigerian Dream Count Homecoming Tour with an unforgettable event in the heart of Nigeria’s cultural capital. Hosted at The Muson Centre, the evening was a radiant celebration of storytelling, dreams, and shared humanity—reshaping the very idea of what a book tour can be.

From the moment guests arrived, there was an undeniable magic in the air. With the subtle elegance of live piano music by Emmanuel Sunday, the evening opened with cocktails, conversations, and striking photo moments against thoughtfully designed backdrops.

The event’s host, Isabella Adediji, guided the evening’s programme with charm and eloquence, setting the tone for what would become a deeply moving literary experience. A standout moment early in the evening was a soulful spoken word performance by JoyToTheWords, whose barefoot delivery of poems on memory, love, and longing left the audience awed. The event’s guest list was as remarkable as its purpose. Special guests in attendance included Atedo Peterside, Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Anap Business Jets; Seyi Ajibola, CEO of ZTL Liquids Transfer; Great Nwakaibeya, Founder and CEO of GTi Rides; Michael Deleen, Dutch Consul General; Simon Field, UK Deputy High Commissioner; Renowned environmentalist Dr. Newton Jibunoh; Danish Consul General, Jette Bjerum, talent manager and mother of Burna Boy, Bose Ogulu; and Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, Chairperson at The SPPG, Founder of Human Capital Africa, and Senior Fellow at Yale University.

The highlight of the evening was the electrifying author spotlight, introduced by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, celebrated host and executive producer. For many, the visually stunning montage chronicling Chimamanda’s phenomenal achievements, literary journey, and global impact was the pièce de résistance, bringing attendees to tears.

As one attendee, @officialamah_t, shared on X (formerly Twitter), While watching Chimamanda’s achievements, My Friend, Flowers and I broke down in tears because of how BIG God had made her! Knowing that she is the testimony of Our Big Dreams coming to pass! I am glad I witnessed it.

Another guest, @dejitoye, posted, “Chimamanda’s book event is a rock star event!” – perfectly summing up the rare blend of intellectual brilliance and cultural stardom on display. The inspiring fireside chat between Chimamanda and Ebuka explored the emotional themes of Dream Count, including its longings, heartbreaks, and celebration of what it means to feel deeply. This was followed by a 45-minute engaging Q&A, where the audience had the opportunity to connect directly with the author, ask questions, and express their admiration.

The night drew to a close with touching final words from co-founder and Managing Director of Narrative Landscape Press, Anwuli Ojogwu, and a special book signing session for collector’s edition ticket holders. Guests left with signed copies of Dream Count, hearts full, and minds stirred. The Lagos Dream Count Tour was convened by Narrative Landscape Press and powered by ZTL Liquids Transfer, with GTi Rides as Logistics Partners, GLG Communications as Public Relations Partners, and Nestlé Nigeria as Hydration Partner.

Next Stop Abuja!

The Dream Count Homecoming Tour continues in Nigeria’s capital. While collector’s edition tickets are officially sold out, a limited number of general access tickets are still available on a first-come, first-served basis here.

