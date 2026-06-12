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Ayra Starr Steps Into a Surreal New World in Her “Tornado” Video | Watch

> Ayra Starr takes over a miniature city in her new “Tornado” visuals, dodging rings of paparazzi and walking coolly under a crowd of people suspended in a giant night-sky web.
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Ayra Starr in a black lace top against a purple sky, next to a surreal scene of a frozen crowd suspended above a miniature city skyline

A still from the “Tornado” video capturing a close-up of Ayra Starr alongside a surreal scene of a frozen crowd suspended above a miniature city.

If you’ve been jamming to Ayra Starr‘s “Tornado” since it dropped at midnight, the superstar has got something even better for you. The music video is finally here, and it abandons everyday reality for a completely stylized, surreal world where Ayra takes over a miniature city. Instead of a typical performance clip, she commands the screen as a towering, larger-than-life figure stepping over tiny apartment blocks and lounging across skyscraper skylines.

The video takes a clever swipe at hyper-fame and constant public scrutiny. In one memorable setup, she stands against a bright blue backdrop completely ringed by aggressive paparazzi lenses and vintage microphones. As storm clouds gather, the imagery gets wonderfully chaotic, featuring a winged figure blowing a trumpet into the camera and a child aiming a toy gun at birds in a dark sky.

Everything builds to a wild final act where a crowd of people—including suited businessmen—are left hanging mid-air, tangled up in a giant black web across the night sky. Ayra walks coolly underneath the chaos, with her own hair stretching up to weave directly into the threads holding the frozen crowd. It is a bold, artistic statement that gives a fantastic taste of what her new era looks like.

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