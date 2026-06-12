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Kiki Foodies Reveals Her Secret to Extra-Juicy Nigerian Beef Shawarma

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Kiki Foodies Reveals Her Secret to Extra-Juicy Nigerian Beef Shawarma

Culinary content creator Kikifoodies shares her step-by-step recipe for homemade Nigerian-style beef shawarma using a simple kitchen skillet. The recipe features tenderly seasoned beef, shredded cabbage, and carrots tossed directly in a rich mayonnaise, ketchup, and sweet chilli sauce blend before wrapping.
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Three toasted Nigerian beef shawarma wraps by Kikifoodies sliced in half, showing a rich mixture of beef, cabbage, carrots, and creamy pink sauce.

Three toasted Nigerian beef shawarma wraps by Kikifoodies sliced in half, showing a rich mixture of beef, cabbage, carrots, and creamy pink sauce. Photo Credit: Kikifoodies

There are some foods that never need much convincing, and shawarma is definitely one of them. Whether it’s a late-night craving, a quick lunch, or something to look forward to after a long day, a good shawarma almost always hits the spot. Soft pita bread, juicy beef, plenty of sauce, and that familiar mix of vegetables wrapped together into one satisfying bite? Say no more.

This time, Kikifoodies is showing us how to make Nigerian-style beef shawarma at home, and the best part is that you do not need any special equipment to pull it off. If you’ve got a skillet, a handful of ingredients, and a healthy appetite, you’re already halfway there.

Anyone who has eaten shawarma in Nigeria knows that we have taken the popular Middle Eastern wrap and made it our own. While traditional shawarma is often prepared with a spice-forward seasoning mix and slow-cooked on a vertical rotisserie, the Nigerian version follows a different path. The seasonings are different, the sauce is different, and depending on where you buy yours, you might even find a hotdog tucked inside the wrap. It is one of those additions that sounds surprising until you try it.

For this recipe, thinly sliced beef takes centre stage. The meat is seasoned with a combination of onion, garlic, pepper, lemon juice and other flavour-packed ingredients before being cooked until tender. It is then paired with shredded cabbage and carrots, while a rich shawarma sauce made from mayonnaise, ketchup, sweet chilli sauce, lemon juice and pepper brings everything together.

Two halves of a Nigerian beef shawarma wrap by Kikifoodies stacked vertically, showcasing a hotdog embedded in the centre of the juicy filling.

Two halves of a Nigerian beef shawarma wrap by Kikifoodies stacked vertically, showcasing a hotdog embedded in the centre of the juicy filling. Photo Credit: Kikifoodies

One of Kiki’s favourite tricks for getting a really good shawarma is mixing the filling before wrapping it. Instead of layering everything separately, the cooked beef, vegetables and sauce are tossed together first. That way, every bite comes with a little bit of everything rather than leaving you with a mouthful of cabbage here and a pocket of sauce there.

Once the filling is ready, it is wrapped in soft pita bread and toasted until lightly golden on the outside. The result is everything you want from a Nigerian beef shawarma: juicy beef, creamy sauce, plenty of flavour, and a wrap that disappears much faster than you planned.

Watch Kikifoodies show you exactly how it’s done below.

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