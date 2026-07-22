Kikifoodies’ Buttery Garlic Herb Rice Is the Side Dish You’ll Want With Everything

If your plate has been asking for a little more excitement lately, Kikifoodies has just the recipe to fix that. Her latest recipe, Garlic Herb Rice, takes plain rice and turns it into something rich, buttery and full of flavour with garlic, fresh herbs and a handful of everyday ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen.

Made with fluffy basmati rice, plenty of fresh garlic, parsley, thyme, butter and olive oil, this is one of those recipes that works just as well for a quick weekday lunch as it does for a family dinner. Every grain stays beautifully separate, soaking up all the buttery, garlicky goodness without feeling heavy.

To make it, onions and the white parts of spring onions are gently cooked in butter and olive oil before the garlic joins in. The rinsed rice is then lightly toasted with chicken bouillon, white pepper, chilli flakes and salt before everything simmers together with water and thyme. Once the rice is cooked, fresh parsley is stirred through for a bright, herby finish.

One of the best things about this garlic herb rice is how easy it is to pair with almost anything. Serve it alongside grilled or baked chicken, salmon, shrimp, steak, lamb chops or roasted vegetables. If you’re putting together a lighter meal, it also works beautifully with steamed broccoli, asparagus, green beans or a simple cucumber and tomato salad.

For her own plate, Kikifoodies paired the rice with air-fried salmon, seasoned seared shrimp, a fresh cucumber and tomato salad, and pickled onions, and it looked every bit as delicious as it sounds.

If you’ve been searching for an easy garlic herb rice recipe that’s fluffy, buttery and packed with flavour, this might just be your next kitchen favourite.

Watch how Kikifoodies makes it below:

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Photo Credit: Kikifoodies