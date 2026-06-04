Liz Benson & Bisola Aiyeola Star in ‘Remi and Nneoma’ as Ruth and Naomi | Watch the Trailer

Are you familiar with the biblical story of Ruth and Naomi — the daughter-in-law who refused to leave her mother-in-law’s side after loss, choosing loyalty over convenience and building a new life from the ground up? What if you could watch that story play out in Ikwerre, Nigeria, with some of Nollywood’s finest actresses bringing it to life on the big screen?

This June, Nollywood is delivering exactly that with “Remi and Nneoma,” a modern Nigerian adaptation of one of the oldest stories of female loyalty ever told, hitting cinemas on 26 June 2026.

Nneoma, played by Liz Benson Ameye, and her daughter-in-law Remi, played by Bisola Aiyeola, find themselves bound together after a shared personal loss. As they confront grief, societal pressure, and the realities of widowhood, their bond deepens — and through it all, Remi finds unexpected love, bringing both women a chance at a new beginning. The supporting cast includes Uche Montana, Ifeanyi Kalu, Tina Mba, Kelechi Udegbe, and Buchi Franklin.

The film is directed by Lyndsey Efejuku, produced by actress and producer Bikiya Graham–Douglas, and executive produced by Solate Ovundah–Akarolo. The script was written by Priye Diri and Adelarin Awotedu, with music supervision by Kalinè, known for her work on “Breath of Life” and “After 30.”

“Remi and Nneoma” opens in cinemas across Nigeria on 26 June 2026. Watch the trailer below