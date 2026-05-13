From Joke to Reality: Uche Montana’s Surprise Trailblazer Award Win Had Everyone Cheering

“First, I would like to thank God, my family, my co-stars… this is for every girl that was told she was not good enough.”

When Uche Montana said those words at the AMVCAs, she was joking. She had stepped on stage to present an award and decided to tease the audience with a fake acceptance speech before handing the trophy to the actual winner. The room burst into laughter. It was one of those light moments that instantly got everyone talking.

But somewhere between humour, faith, and accidentally speaking things into existence, the night had a surprise waiting for her too.

A few moments later, Uche Montana returned to the stage, this time for real, after being announced as the winner of the Trailblazer Award, one of the AMVCAs’ most prestigious special recognition honours. Unlike the main acting categories, the award has no public nominees and is not open to voting. It is reserved for an emerging talent whose work has made a clear impact on African film and television within a short period of time. In many ways, it is the industry’s way of recognising someone whose career is only just beginning to unfold.

And judging by the sheer shock on Uche’s face, she genuinely hadn’t seen it coming. Still visibly shaking as she accepted the award, she shared:

I’m still trying to find words… I’m shaking. Earlier today, I was standing here joking and giving a fake speech, and now… wow. Winning the Trailblazer Award at AMVCA is such an incredible honour. I am deeply, deeply grateful to everyone who has supported, believed in, and grown with me on this journey. This means everything. I want to say this to every young girl, every young dreamer out there: Keep dreaming. Keep believing. Don’t stop. No matter how long it takes, no matter how hard it gets, keep going. This is for you! Thank you, AMVCA! Thank you, MultiChoice.

For her big night, Uche was a vision in a custom Tubo gown. Inspired by the phoenix, the red and gold feathered masterpiece was created exclusively for her, becoming one of the most talked-about fashion looks at the Eko Hotel. It was a look fit for a winner, and a night that proved sometimes, life really does imitate art.

Watch her fake acceptance speech and see the moment she was announced as the Trailblazer Award winner below.

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