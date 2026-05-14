Connect with us

Beauty Look Movies & TV Scoop Style

Beverly Osu Gave Teal Green a Whole New Mood With This Corset Look

Beauty Look BN TV Scoop Style

BellaNaija Gets Ready With Genoveva Umeh for AMVCA 2026 | Watch

Beauty Look Scoop Style

Dorathy Bachor’s Chocolate Brown Look Is a Lesson in Soft Luxe

Beauty Look Weddings

Calling All Brides Who Love Glam — This Look Is for You!

Beauty Look Weddings

Shimmer in Radiant Style on Your Igbo Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Exude a Breathtaking Presence at Your Edo Trad With This Regal Bridal Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Mercy Eke is Serving Chic Bridal Magic in This Stunning White Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Green & Glam! This Reception Look is a Stunning Pathway to Bridal Perfection

Beauty Look Weddings

Blossom Into a Radiant Yoruba Bride With This Exquisite Look

Beauty Look Weddings

Shine & Sparkle All Through Your After-Party With This Colourful Bridal Inspo

Beauty Look

Beverly Osu Gave Teal Green a Whole New Mood With This Corset Look

Beverly Osu attended the Lagos premiere of Call of My Life wearing a teal and pink gown by Sama Woman. The actress stars in the Dammy Twitch-directed romantic comedy alongside Uzoamaka Power and Andrew Bunting. Featuring a soundtrack scored by Cobhams Asuquo and executive produced by Timi Dakolo, the film is set for a nationwide cinema release on 15 May 2026.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Beverly Osu posing in a teal Sama Woman gown with a pink lining and floral headpiece for the Call of My Life movie premiere in Lagos.

Beverly Osu wears a custom teal silk-chiffon gown by Sama Woman, featuring a draped skirt that reveals a soft pink underside for the Lagos premiere of Call of My Life at Filmhouse Cinemas. The look is finished with a sculptural floral and butterfly headpiece. Photo Credit: Beverly Osu/Instagram

Fancy some teal green? Beverly Osu certainly does, and she made a compelling case for the shade at the Lagos premiere of “Call of My Life.” The actress arrived at the event in a striking creation by Sama Woman that felt fresh and thoughtfully constructed.

The look centred on a deep teal-green corset bodice featuring a plunging halter neck and tonal lace embroidery. What really drew the eye, however, was the fluid draping of the silk-chiffon skirt, which revealed a soft pink lining. She finished the outfit with an oversized floral headpiece, complete with yellow blooms and butterfly accents, and matching teal heels.

Beverly Osu lifting the hem of her teal Sama Woman dress to show the pink lining and teal strappy heels.

A closer look at the movement of Beverly Osu’s premiere outfit. The Sama Woman design incorporates a high-slit draped skirt and a plunging lace-embroidered corset. Beverly stars as a cast member in the new rom-com Call of My Life, releasing in cinemas 15 May 2026. Photo Credit: Beverly Osu/Instagram

Reflecting on the evening, Beverly shared her thoughts on being part of a project that feels personal:

I pride myself on being part of films that embody art, depth, and intentional storytelling, and this project is one that will stay close to my heart. The collaboration between music and film on this was magical. From Cobhams Asuquo’s soulful scoring, to Timi Dakolo as Executive Producer, to Dammy Twitch directing his first feature film with such vision. Every scene felt like reading a novel unfold in real time. This is art in its finest form.

“Call of My Life” is a romantic comedy following Soluchi (played by Uzoamaka Power), a call-centre agent navigating the aftermath of a heartbreak. When a routine work call connects her to the charming Eli (Andrew Bunting), she begins to see a new path forward. Beverly stars in the film alongside a stellar cast including Zubby Michael, Nkem Owoh, and Patience Ozokwor. Directed by Dammy Twitch in his feature debut and produced by Blessing Uzzi for Bluhouse Studios, the film arrives in cinemas nationwide on May 15, 2026.

From left: Andrew Bunting, Uzoamaka Power, Nkem Owoh, Blessing Uzzi, Dammy Twitch, and Beverly Osu at the premiere for "Call of My Life".

The stars of Call of My Life gather for the film’s Lagos premiere. Featured from left are Andrew Bunting, Uzoamaka Power, veteran actor Nkem Owoh, producer Blessing Uzzi, director Dammy Twitch, and actress Beverly Osu. Photo Credit: Beverly Osu/Instagram

See more looks below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BEVERLY OSU (@beverly_osu)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php