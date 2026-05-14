Beverly Osu Gave Teal Green a Whole New Mood With This Corset Look

Fancy some teal green? Beverly Osu certainly does, and she made a compelling case for the shade at the Lagos premiere of “Call of My Life.” The actress arrived at the event in a striking creation by Sama Woman that felt fresh and thoughtfully constructed.

The look centred on a deep teal-green corset bodice featuring a plunging halter neck and tonal lace embroidery. What really drew the eye, however, was the fluid draping of the silk-chiffon skirt, which revealed a soft pink lining. She finished the outfit with an oversized floral headpiece, complete with yellow blooms and butterfly accents, and matching teal heels.

Reflecting on the evening, Beverly shared her thoughts on being part of a project that feels personal:

I pride myself on being part of films that embody art, depth, and intentional storytelling, and this project is one that will stay close to my heart. The collaboration between music and film on this was magical. From Cobhams Asuquo’s soulful scoring, to Timi Dakolo as Executive Producer, to Dammy Twitch directing his first feature film with such vision. Every scene felt like reading a novel unfold in real time. This is art in its finest form.

“Call of My Life” is a romantic comedy following Soluchi (played by Uzoamaka Power), a call-centre agent navigating the aftermath of a heartbreak. When a routine work call connects her to the charming Eli (Andrew Bunting), she begins to see a new path forward. Beverly stars in the film alongside a stellar cast including Zubby Michael, Nkem Owoh, and Patience Ozokwor. Directed by Dammy Twitch in his feature debut and produced by Blessing Uzzi for Bluhouse Studios, the film arrives in cinemas nationwide on May 15, 2026.

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