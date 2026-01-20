Mercy Eke is Serving Chic Bridal Magic in This Stunning White Look

A gorgeous bridal look with a stylish hat and long cloak? Trust superstar Mercy Eke to slay hard while serving such a beautiful combination with great sass!

Xta Queen Designz made this breathtaking dress, and we must say, it’s simply amazing. The sleeveless dress features subtle pleats on the bodice, a long slit down the skirt and a detachable cloak with beautiful feathered fabric bordering the arms. You can agree with us that this look screams pure luxury! The hat by Juwal Krafts adds that chic, striking vibe to the ensemble. Great kudos to Styled by Maklinscout for expertly curating this super glamorous look. What do you see when you look at this ensemble? Two words come to mind: Boss lady! This ensemble is for a super stylish bride-to-be who isn’t afraid to rock bold styles and flourish beautifully while at it.

Enjoy the photo below and be inspired:

Credit

Belle: @official_mercyeke

Fashion stylist: @styled_by_maklinscout

Location: @24hrscontenthub_

Designer: @xtaqueendesignz

Hat: @juwal_krafts

Set design: @24hrscontenthub_

Photography: @bangraphy