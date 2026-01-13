Bring That Regal Essence To Your Edo Trad With This Lovely Inspo

Edo traditional weddings are a big representation of the rich culture they portray, and as the queen of the day, what better way to grace that grand occasion than with a look that is absolutely radiant and captivating?

Tinnuques has designed a dress so stunning that it would have you looking like proper royalty as you step into your wedding. From the cut-out sleeveless neckline to the fully beaded silhouette bordered by cowries and coral beads, this look is a pure vision of bridal excellence. For that beautiful traditional touch, Okuku by Fola brought the majestic Okuku to life, and Highlights by Sophie took the ensemble up a notch with this flawless makeup finish. This look is a stunning conjunction of rich culture, expert craftsmanship and excellent detailing— everything you need to make your big day a truly enchanting spectacle.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress: @tinnuques

Photography: @ewanvisuals

Videography: @majamartinsofficial

Makeup: @highlightsbysophie

Okuku: @okukubyfola