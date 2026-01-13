Connect with us

Bring That Regal Essence To Your Edo Trad With This Lovely Inspo

Bring That Regal Essence To Your Edo Trad With This Lovely Inspo

Edo traditional weddings are a big representation of the rich culture they portray, and as the queen of the day, what better way to grace that grand occasion than with a look that is absolutely radiant and captivating?

Tinnuques has designed a dress so stunning that it would have you looking like proper royalty as you step into your wedding. From the cut-out sleeveless neckline to the fully beaded silhouette bordered by cowries and coral beads, this look is a pure vision of bridal excellence. For that beautiful traditional touch, Okuku by Fola brought the majestic Okuku to life, and  Highlights by Sophie took the ensemble up a notch with this flawless makeup finish. This look is a stunning conjunction of rich culture, expert craftsmanship and excellent detailing— everything you need to make your big day a truly enchanting spectacle.

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress: @tinnuques
Photography: @ewanvisuals
Videography: @majamartinsofficial
Makeup: @highlightsbysophie
Okuku: @okukubyfola

