Wunmi Mosaku Is Giving Glow, Glam and All the Yellow Vibes

Pregnancy glow, is that you on Wunmi Mosaku? We were already obsessed with Wunmi’s performance in “Sinners,” but her 2026 Golden Globes red carpet arrival on 11 January just raised the bar. Not only did she look incredible in a bright yellow Matthew Reisman gown, but she also used the night to announce her second pregnancy. Talk about a major moment.

The dress featured a high turtleneck style and a cape that added some serious length to her silhouette. Yellow is officially Wunmi’s colour, it felt fresh and looked amazing against her skin. She kept the accessories sharp with crystal chandelier earrings and a cocktail ring that caught every flashbulb.

For the beauty fans, the details were everything. Her faux locs were styled into a textured side-swept updo, and her makeup was kept dewy with a nude-pink lip. She even threw in a deep burgundy manicure for a bit of a colour-block vibe. Between the new baby news and that Matthew Reisman cape, Wunmi was easily the highlight of the evening.