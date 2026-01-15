Super Eagles Fall to Morocco in AFCON Semi-Final Shootout

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were knocked out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday night after losing 4–2 on penalties to host nation Morocco in a semi-final that ended 0–0 after extra time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The result sends Morocco through to Sunday’s final, where they will face Senegal, while Nigeria will now contest the third-place match against Egypt.

The semi-final was a tightly contested affair, with few clear chances over 120 minutes. Morocco saw more of the ball and registered the better attacking numbers, but both defences held firm. Brahim Díaz sent an early effort wide for the hosts, while Nigeria responded through Ademola Lookman, whose attempt was saved. Adam Masina later missed a close-range chance for Morocco, and Achraf Hakimi struck the roof of the net from a free kick.

Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali produced several key saves, including a stop to deny Ismael Saibari, while Morocco’s Yassinel was equally assured at the other end. It was only the second time Nigeria went into half-time without scoring at the tournament.

The Super Eagles showed more intent after the break, with Raphael Onyedika firing wide, while Abde Ezzalzouli tested Nwabali as both teams adopted a cautious approach. Extra time followed, during which Morocco struck the post through Nayef Aguerd and Hamza Igamane went close, but neither side found a breakthrough.

The match was decided in the penalty shootout. Nwabali saved Morocco’s opening kick from Igamane to give Nigeria an early advantage, but Samuel Chukwueze missed Nigeria’s second attempt. Paul Onuachu and Fisayo Dele–Bashiru converted their penalties, while Chukwueze missed and Bruno Onyemaechi saw his effort saved by Bounou. Morocco converted through El Aynaoui, Ben Seghir, Achraf Hakimi and Youssef En–Nesyri, with En-Nesyri scoring the decisive kick.

The defeat ends Nigeria’s run at AFCON 2025, where the Super Eagles reached the semi-final unbeaten and were considered among the favourites to lift the trophy. It also means Nigeria have now fallen at the semi-final stage for the eighth time in 17 AFCON appearances.

Morocco, chasing their first AFCON title since 1976, will meet Senegal in the final on Sunday. Senegal booked their place earlier in the day after defeating Egypt in the first semi-final.

Nigeria will face Egypt in the third-place playoff on Saturday.