President Bola Tinubu Appoints Tunji Disu Acting Inspector-General of Police

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu as Acting Inspector-General of Police with immediate effect.

According to a State House press release signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy), Egbetokun submitted his resignation letter “citing pressing family considerations”. The President received the letter and expressed “profound appreciation for Egbetokun’s decades of distinguished service to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation”.

It marks the end of a tenure that began in June 2023, when Egbetokun was appointed as the 22nd Inspector-General of Police. His substantive appointment was later confirmed by the Nigeria Police Council on 31 October 2023. Although he was due for retirement upon reaching the mandatory age of 60 in September 2024, his tenure was extended, in line with the amended provisions of the Police Act, with his four-year term originally scheduled to conclude in June 2027.

In acknowledging his service, President Tinubu commended Egbetokun’s “dedication, professionalism, and steadfast commitment to strengthening internal security architecture during his tenure”.

Stepping into the role in an acting capacity is AIG Tunji Disu. According to the press release, “in view of the current security challenges confronting the nation, and acting in accordance with extant laws and legal guidance”, the President approved Disu’s appointment with immediate effect.

The President expressed confidence that Disu’s “experience, operational depth, and demonstrated leadership capacity will provide steady and focused direction for the Nigeria Police Force during this critical period”. accountability and reform remain front and centre.

In compliance with the Police Act 2020, President Tinubu is expected to convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council shortly to formally consider Disu’s appointment as substantive Inspector-General of Police. His name will then be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation.

Reiterating his administration’s position, the President affirmed an “unwavering commitment to enhancing national security, strengthening institutional capacity, and ensuring that the Nigeria Police Force remains professional, accountable, and fully equipped to discharge its constitutional responsibilities”.