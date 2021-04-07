What You Should Know About the New Acting Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba Alkali

Connect with us

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday decorated Usman Alkali Baba as the new acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP). Usman takes over Abubakar Adamu Mohammed, whose tenure ended in February but was extended by President Buhari on February 4.

The former and current Police Chiefs exchanged leadership in a short but colourful ceremony at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. The symbolic handover of the Nigerian Police flag brought the ceremony to a close.

According to a statement on the Nigerian Police Force Twitter page, “the Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, psc (+), FDC, today, 7th April 2021 assumed duty as the Inspector General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He was appointed by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on 6th April 2021. He takes over from IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni who retired after 35years of meritorious service to the nation.

The new IGP, who is the 21st indigenous Inspector General of Police, thanked the President for the opportunity given him to serve the nation and humanity. He pledged to harness all human and material resources of the Force towards improving security, safety, law and order.

Here’s what you should know about the new acting IGP:

  • The fellow of the National Defence College hails from Geidam in Yobe State.

  • He was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force on March 15 1988 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.
  • He holds a Masters degree in Public Administration (MPA) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

  • He’s filled a number of strategic roles in the past cutting across all departments of the Force. These include Ag. Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration, the Force Secretary, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone-5 Benin, Zone-4 Makurdi and Zone-7 Abuja.

  • He worked as the Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Delta Commands, among other positions. He also served as the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department until his promotion as the acting Inspector General of Police.

  • According to the Nigeria Police Force, “He holds a policing vision of enhancing police primacy in the protection of lives and property. He believes in the provision of motivational and credible leadership driven by professionalism and strategic planning, all directed at stabilizing internal security and modernizing police operations within the framework of citizens’ consent, trust, and the rule of law. “

