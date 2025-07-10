For One Night Only: The Chivas Palace Brings Modern Luxury and Refined Taste to Life in Abuja

Prepare for a night of elevated style, culture, and status as Chivas Regal Nigeria hosts The Chivas Palace, a one-of-a-kind lifestyle experience taking place in Abuja on Saturday, July 12th.

This ultra-exclusive gathering will bring together the most stylish and ambitious tastemakers from across the capital for an immersive celebration of modern nobility, from bold fashion statements to street-inspired elegance, all anchored by the unveiling of the redesigned Chivas 18 bottle. Guests will be treated to regal-inspired installations, whisky education and tasting experiences that challenge modern indulgence. What is the dress code? Elevated. Regal. You — a tribute to Nigeria’s distinct blend of culture, ambition, and style.

The Chivas Palace reflects a new era of ambition, style, and shared success, said Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria. This generation is defining success on their own terms. The Chivas Palace is how we recognize that journey, invite them into the world of Chivas, and celebrate what they’re building. After all, at Chivas, we believe: I rise, we rise.

With #TheChivasPalace dominating the digital conversation, all eyes will be on Abuja as style meets purpose in this daring expression of contemporary luxury.

Only by invitation.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria



Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Imperial Black Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche Gin, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and GH Mumm Champagne.

About The Chivas Regal

Founded in 1786 and produced at the historic Strathisla Distillery in Speyside, the oldest working distillery in the Scottish Highlands – Chivas Regal embodies over two centuries of Scotch whisky craftsmanship.

As a leading name in blended Scotch, Chivas is renowned for its signature smoothness, achieved through expert blending of high-quality single malt and grain whiskies sourced from across Scotland. Each expression in the Chivas range is a testament to the skill of our master blenders, combining rich Speyside character with exceptional depth and balance.

At the heart of Chivas is a simple but remarkable belief, success isn’t a personal journey but it’s a shared celebration. That’s the spirit of the brand’s campaign,

I Rise, We Rise. Today’s achievers don’t just rise alone – they bring others up with them. Because when one of us rises, we all rise.

For more information, visit chivas.com or follow @ChivasRegalng and #ChivasRegalNG #TheChivasPalaceAbuja #IRiseWeRise #ChivasRegal

Sponsored Content